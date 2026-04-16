Author Dwayne Arthur Jones’s New Book, “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror,” is a Powerful Guide for Parents and Children Alike to Learning Self-Love and Acceptance

Recent release “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror: A Parental Self-Help Guide to Self-Esteem” from Page Publishing author Dwayne Arthur Jones is a heartfelt and empowering tale that follows a young child who, after not seeing himself reflected in the world around him, manages to see himself with the help of a mirror, allowing him to take his first steps towards self-love and acceptance.