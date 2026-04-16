Author Dwayne Arthur Jones’s New Book, “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror,” is a Powerful Guide for Parents and Children Alike to Learning Self-Love and Acceptance
Recent release “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror: A Parental Self-Help Guide to Self-Esteem” from Page Publishing author Dwayne Arthur Jones is a heartfelt and empowering tale that follows a young child who, after not seeing himself reflected in the world around him, manages to see himself with the help of a mirror, allowing him to take his first steps towards self-love and acceptance.
Glendale, CA, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dwayne Arthur Jones, a self-proclaimed customer service expert who has earned several degrees, permits, and licenses in various fields, has completed his new book, “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror: A Parental Self-Help Guide to Self-Esteem”: a moving tale of a young boy who manages to learn self-love and gain self-esteem by truly seeing himself through his own eyes, rather than the expectations of others.
“Teaching kids how to love themselves should be a sine qua non in every K-12 classroom in America,” writes Jones. “The most intimate familial parts of the book are the page breaks, providing child and adult time to reflect between chapters.
“‘little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror’ is about a kid who does not see his own reflection, in world history, corporate America and on the silver screen, and it takes the love of a mirror (who sees himself in Happy) to show him the most important part of his reflection is seeing himself first and not through the eyes of others, as others don’t reflect the love you should feel for yourself nor do people imagine how exceptional you are to them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dwayne Arthur Jones’s engaging tale provides a unique experience for adult readers to relearn childhood lessons of self-love, while helping younger readers learn these lessons for the first time. Emotionally stirring and uplifting, “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror: A Parental Self-Help Guide to Self-Esteem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Teaching kids how to love themselves should be a sine qua non in every K-12 classroom in America,” writes Jones. “The most intimate familial parts of the book are the page breaks, providing child and adult time to reflect between chapters.
“‘little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror’ is about a kid who does not see his own reflection, in world history, corporate America and on the silver screen, and it takes the love of a mirror (who sees himself in Happy) to show him the most important part of his reflection is seeing himself first and not through the eyes of others, as others don’t reflect the love you should feel for yourself nor do people imagine how exceptional you are to them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dwayne Arthur Jones’s engaging tale provides a unique experience for adult readers to relearn childhood lessons of self-love, while helping younger readers learn these lessons for the first time. Emotionally stirring and uplifting, “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “little Mr. Happy and the Talking Mirror: A Parental Self-Help Guide to Self-Esteem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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