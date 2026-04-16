Recent Release, "The Support Group," from Page Publishing Author Dana Harlow, Delves Into the Complex Lives of Survivors Seeking Solace and Justice
Salado, TX, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dana Harlow has completed a new book, "The Support Group" — a riveting tale that follows the lives of a circle of abused women who come together to support one another in the aftermath of a devastating loss. From the moment Jade's charred remains are identified, Christine is thrust into a murder investigation that will haunt the rest of her life.
The author, Dana Harlow, has a multi-faceted background in education and counseling that spans forty-one years. Outside of her professional endeavors, the author enjoys gardening, interior design, and long nature walks in the sleepy village of Salado, Texas. Her life experiences have fueled her creative efforts as a writer, imbuing "The Support Group" with a level of authenticity and emotional resonance.
"The Support Group" by Dana Harlow explores the complexities of trauma, resilience, and the power of community. Readers will be captivated by the intricate web of relationships, the pursuit of justice, and the profound healing that can emerge from the darkest of circumstances.
Author Dana Harlow shares, "Writing 'The Support Group' was a deeply personal journey for me, one that allowed me to channel my own experiences and insights into a story that I hope will resonate with readers and offer a glimmer of hope in the face of adversity."
Published by Page Publishing, Dana Harlow's insightful work offers readers a poignant exploration of the human experience. "The Support Group" is a must-read for those seeking a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant narrative.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Support Group" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Dana Harlow, has a multi-faceted background in education and counseling that spans forty-one years. Outside of her professional endeavors, the author enjoys gardening, interior design, and long nature walks in the sleepy village of Salado, Texas. Her life experiences have fueled her creative efforts as a writer, imbuing "The Support Group" with a level of authenticity and emotional resonance.
"The Support Group" by Dana Harlow explores the complexities of trauma, resilience, and the power of community. Readers will be captivated by the intricate web of relationships, the pursuit of justice, and the profound healing that can emerge from the darkest of circumstances.
Author Dana Harlow shares, "Writing 'The Support Group' was a deeply personal journey for me, one that allowed me to channel my own experiences and insights into a story that I hope will resonate with readers and offer a glimmer of hope in the face of adversity."
Published by Page Publishing, Dana Harlow's insightful work offers readers a poignant exploration of the human experience. "The Support Group" is a must-read for those seeking a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant narrative.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Support Group" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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