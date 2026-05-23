Arc & Ledger Accounting Earns BBB Accreditation, Marks a Decade of Tax and Accounting Service in Greater Los Angeles
Culver City Enrolled Agent firm recognized for trust and transparency after 10 years serving small businesses, freelancers, and international taxpayers.
Culver City, CA, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Arc & Ledger Accounting, an Enrolled Agent firm based in Culver City, California, has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating. The accreditation recognizes the firm’s commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and customer responsiveness.
Founded in 2016 by Burak Genc, EA, MST, Arc & Ledger provides tax preparation, tax resolution, bookkeeping, and tax planning services to individuals, small businesses, freelancers, and gig economy workers. The firm serves clients across the United States, with a physical office at 5183 Overland Ave, Suite B, in Culver City.
“Earning BBB accreditation reflects a standard we have always held ourselves to,” said Genc. “Small business owners and individual taxpayers deserve an accountant who treats their finances with the same care they would their own. That has been our approach for 10 years, and the BBB seal is a formal recognition of that commitment.”
Enrolled Agent Credential and Industry Background
Genc holds an Enrolled Agent (EA) designation, a federal credential issued by the IRS that grants unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service in audits, appeals, and collections. He also holds a Master of Science in Taxation (MST). Prior to founding Arc & Ledger, Genc worked at Intuit, where he contributed to the development of tax preparation product features. His work has been published in the Intuit Tax Pro Center and cited in national media outlets including High Net Worth Magazine, AZ Big Media, and Lawyer Magazine.
Multilingual and International Tax Services
Arc & Ledger serves a diverse, international client base with multilingual support in English, Turkish, and Spanish. The firm specializes in cross-border tax compliance for nonresident filers, E-2 visa holders, and expatriates. Services include ITIN applications, FBAR and FATCA reporting, and international tax planning.
“Many of our clients are navigating the U.S. tax system for the first time,” Genc said. “Having an accountant who speaks your language and understands your situation makes a real difference. That is something we take seriously.”
Services and Availability
Arc & Ledger offers individual and business tax preparation, IRS representation and tax resolution, monthly bookkeeping, payroll services, entity formation (LLC and S-Corp), and year-round tax planning. The firm provides a free 15-minute consultation for prospective clients, available through its website at arcandledger.com.
Arc & Ledger’s BBB Business Profile can be viewed at bbb.org.
About Arc & Ledger Accounting
Arc & Ledger Accounting is an Enrolled Agent firm in Culver City, California, serving individuals, small businesses, freelancers, gig workers, and international taxpayers across the United States. The firm provides tax preparation, tax resolution, bookkeeping, and tax planning services with multilingual support in English, Turkish, and Spanish. Arc & Ledger is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating. For more information, visit arcandledger.com or call (310) 876-0249.
Founded in 2016 by Burak Genc, EA, MST, Arc & Ledger provides tax preparation, tax resolution, bookkeeping, and tax planning services to individuals, small businesses, freelancers, and gig economy workers. The firm serves clients across the United States, with a physical office at 5183 Overland Ave, Suite B, in Culver City.
“Earning BBB accreditation reflects a standard we have always held ourselves to,” said Genc. “Small business owners and individual taxpayers deserve an accountant who treats their finances with the same care they would their own. That has been our approach for 10 years, and the BBB seal is a formal recognition of that commitment.”
Enrolled Agent Credential and Industry Background
Genc holds an Enrolled Agent (EA) designation, a federal credential issued by the IRS that grants unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service in audits, appeals, and collections. He also holds a Master of Science in Taxation (MST). Prior to founding Arc & Ledger, Genc worked at Intuit, where he contributed to the development of tax preparation product features. His work has been published in the Intuit Tax Pro Center and cited in national media outlets including High Net Worth Magazine, AZ Big Media, and Lawyer Magazine.
Multilingual and International Tax Services
Arc & Ledger serves a diverse, international client base with multilingual support in English, Turkish, and Spanish. The firm specializes in cross-border tax compliance for nonresident filers, E-2 visa holders, and expatriates. Services include ITIN applications, FBAR and FATCA reporting, and international tax planning.
“Many of our clients are navigating the U.S. tax system for the first time,” Genc said. “Having an accountant who speaks your language and understands your situation makes a real difference. That is something we take seriously.”
Services and Availability
Arc & Ledger offers individual and business tax preparation, IRS representation and tax resolution, monthly bookkeeping, payroll services, entity formation (LLC and S-Corp), and year-round tax planning. The firm provides a free 15-minute consultation for prospective clients, available through its website at arcandledger.com.
Arc & Ledger’s BBB Business Profile can be viewed at bbb.org.
About Arc & Ledger Accounting
Arc & Ledger Accounting is an Enrolled Agent firm in Culver City, California, serving individuals, small businesses, freelancers, gig workers, and international taxpayers across the United States. The firm provides tax preparation, tax resolution, bookkeeping, and tax planning services with multilingual support in English, Turkish, and Spanish. Arc & Ledger is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating. For more information, visit arcandledger.com or call (310) 876-0249.
Contact
Arc & Ledger AccountingContact
Burak Genc
310-876-0249
www.arcandledger.com
Burak Genc
310-876-0249
www.arcandledger.com
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