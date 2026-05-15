Professional Artist Mary G Unveils New Hyper-Realistic and Oil Painting Collection
Renowned artist Mary G announced the digital showcase of her latest collection, featuring world-class hyper-realistic drawings and contemporary oil paintings.
New York, NY, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fine arts professional Mary G continues to push the boundaries of traditional techniques with her latest collection. Her new works showcase a masterful command of hyper-realism in charcoal and graphite, alongside vibrant and emotive oil on canvas pieces.
Mary G, whose portfolio spans across major international art platforms such as Saatchi Art and Artmajeur, focuses on capturing intricate details that bridge the gap between reality and artistic expression. This announcement marks a new chapter in her career as she expands her presence in the global art market through her diverse artistic styles and meticulous craftsmanship.
Mary G, whose portfolio spans across major international art platforms such as Saatchi Art and Artmajeur, focuses on capturing intricate details that bridge the gap between reality and artistic expression. This announcement marks a new chapter in her career as she expands her presence in the global art market through her diverse artistic styles and meticulous craftsmanship.
Contact
Mary GContact
Maryam Gomizi
+971509551870
marygart.github.io/maryg/
Maryam Gomizi
+971509551870
marygart.github.io/maryg/
Categories