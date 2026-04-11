Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Munford, Tennessee
Munford, TN, April 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Absolute Storage of Munford – Tabb Drive proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 101 Tabb Drive Munford, TN 38058. Under new ownership and new management, the facility is also undergoing a rebrand, reflecting a renewed commitment to quality service and community engagement. The new owners, who have a strong history of managing properties in the Munford area, bring valuable local expertise to the property. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 525 units totaling 65,655, rentable square feet and offers safe and secure climate-controlled and non-climate unit options to the local communities of Atoka, Brighton and Munford.
ASI Munford LLC, has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of March 23, 2026. With Absolute’s proven operational expertise, the property is focused on delivering an improved customer experience and maintaining a clean, secure, and well-managed environment for tenants.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 11221 U.S. Hwy 51 Atoka, TN 38004, contact our office at 901-660-8255, or email us at munford@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
ASI Munford LLC, has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of March 23, 2026. With Absolute’s proven operational expertise, the property is focused on delivering an improved customer experience and maintaining a clean, secure, and well-managed environment for tenants.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 11221 U.S. Hwy 51 Atoka, TN 38004, contact our office at 901-660-8255, or email us at munford@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
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