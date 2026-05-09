Alternative Singer Songwriter Big Bus Dream, Known for His Introspective Lyrics and Innovative Fusion of Genres, Proudly Releases His Latest Album, "Passionate Decay"
The New Release is a Lyrically Introspective and Innovative Fusion of Genres.
Charlotte, NC, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This new project draws from folk, rock, and electronic influences, delivering an authentic and emotionally charged listening experience that reflects Big Bus Dream’s signature storytelling and sonic experimentation. Mike Shannon (aka Big Bus Dream) says “I spent 2025 looking, experimenting, to find the most authentic way to tell each story on the album, regardless of genre or even whether mainstream. Though, mainstream is not necessarily my thing.”
The song "No Longer Me, No Longer You" poignantly captures how aging transforms both body and soul, leaving no one untouched by its relentless passage. The song tells the story of how memories and self-reflection in later life become both deeply moving and sometimes painful. “You reach a point in later life where you no longer recognize yourself and then realize this also goes for those around you,” Shannon says.
A product of CBGB’s post punk scene, Big Bus Dream recently garnered praise for his politically charged lyrics and intense vocal delivery on the 2024 release American. Drawing inspiration from seminal acts of the late 1970s, Big Bus Dream blends raw energy with introspective songwriting, creating a unique sound that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners. For instance, tracks like "American” tackle issues of social justice and personal freedom, showcasing Big Bus Dream's commitment to current events.
Raw, honest, unfiltered longing lies at the heart of Big Bus Dream’s artistry, surging through every note of his latest release, Passionate Decay. Across 12 tracks—ranging from haunting ballads to driving, energetic anthems—this album boldly fuses folk, rock, and electronic influences. Lyrically, Passionate Decay delves into themes of heartbreak, hope, and self-discovery, inviting listeners on an emotionally charged journey. Standout songs like “No Longer Me, No Longer You” poignantly reflect on aging and identity, while others tackle social justice and personal resilience. Take the ride and experience the evocative storytelling and sonic experimentation that define Big Bus Dream. https://www.bigbusdream.com
The song "No Longer Me, No Longer You" poignantly captures how aging transforms both body and soul, leaving no one untouched by its relentless passage. The song tells the story of how memories and self-reflection in later life become both deeply moving and sometimes painful. “You reach a point in later life where you no longer recognize yourself and then realize this also goes for those around you,” Shannon says.
A product of CBGB’s post punk scene, Big Bus Dream recently garnered praise for his politically charged lyrics and intense vocal delivery on the 2024 release American. Drawing inspiration from seminal acts of the late 1970s, Big Bus Dream blends raw energy with introspective songwriting, creating a unique sound that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners. For instance, tracks like "American” tackle issues of social justice and personal freedom, showcasing Big Bus Dream's commitment to current events.
Raw, honest, unfiltered longing lies at the heart of Big Bus Dream’s artistry, surging through every note of his latest release, Passionate Decay. Across 12 tracks—ranging from haunting ballads to driving, energetic anthems—this album boldly fuses folk, rock, and electronic influences. Lyrically, Passionate Decay delves into themes of heartbreak, hope, and self-discovery, inviting listeners on an emotionally charged journey. Standout songs like “No Longer Me, No Longer You” poignantly reflect on aging and identity, while others tackle social justice and personal resilience. Take the ride and experience the evocative storytelling and sonic experimentation that define Big Bus Dream. https://www.bigbusdream.com
Contact
4thWard RecordsContact
Michael Shannon
704-882-3086
www.bigbusdream.com
Michael Shannon
704-882-3086
www.bigbusdream.com
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