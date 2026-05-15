LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Practical Tips on Aging in Place: Smart Changes for Safer Living"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On May 12, a panel of experts will share practical, easy-to-implement tips that help aging adults create a safer, more comfortable living environment without sacrificing independence or style.
Austin, TX, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aging in place is most successful when homes and lifestyles evolve to support changing needs. This seminar shares practical, easy-to-implement tips that help aging adults create a safer, more comfortable living environment without sacrificing independence or style. Attendees will learn about smart home modifications, home healthcare, lifestyle simplifications, and design changes that improve accessibility and peace of mind. The focus is on proactive adjustments that make daily living easier today while supporting long-term safety and confidence at home.
“I see every day how thoughtful, proactive changes can make it possible to stay safely and comfortably in the home you love,” shared LT Senior Services President Cyndi Cummings who is also a Seniors Real Estate Specialist®. “This seminar offers practical guidance that empowers aging adults to adapt their spaces and lifestyles with confidence—preserving independence while planning wisely for the future.”
Seminar panelists will include Clay Rule of Chefs for Seniors, Sahiba Bassi of Declutter Bee, Lane Lauritsen of Five Star Bath Solutions of the Hill Country, Jaclyn Hawkins of Hallmark Homecare, and Matt Groff of Next Day Access of Austin.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred & Recycle Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
“I see every day how thoughtful, proactive changes can make it possible to stay safely and comfortably in the home you love,” shared LT Senior Services President Cyndi Cummings who is also a Seniors Real Estate Specialist®. “This seminar offers practical guidance that empowers aging adults to adapt their spaces and lifestyles with confidence—preserving independence while planning wisely for the future.”
Seminar panelists will include Clay Rule of Chefs for Seniors, Sahiba Bassi of Declutter Bee, Lane Lauritsen of Five Star Bath Solutions of the Hill Country, Jaclyn Hawkins of Hallmark Homecare, and Matt Groff of Next Day Access of Austin.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd., Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred & Recycle Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
LT Senior ServicesContact
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
Cyndi Cummings
512-766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
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