Aldevron Named 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy Category
Aldevron has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category. The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback.
Fargo, ND, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aldevron, a Danaher company and global leader in the production of DNA, RNA and protein in the genomic medicine space, has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category.
The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback from biopharma partners, reflecting independent sponsor evaluations across key performance criteria and minimum qualification thresholds within each category, with research oversight provided by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
In 2026, Aldevron was recognized for excellence across multiple areas, including Analytical Services, Overall Staff, Project Management, Cultural Fit, Technology Use, and Scaling Support, highlighting the company’s commitment to partnership-driven execution and technical excellence in support of cell and gene therapy programs.
“This recognition is especially meaningful because of the signal of trust, confidence, and partnership this sends from our clients, which we strive to achieve and maintain every single day,” said Jennifer Meade, President of Aldevron. “It speaks to the dedication of our teams, their commitment to collaboration, and the care they bring to supporting complex cell and gene therapy programs as our partners work to make a real difference for patients.”
The 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards ceremony took place March 25 in New York City, where more than 20 leading biotech companies were recognized for their global impact.
About Aldevron
Founded in 1998, Aldevron is a global leader in enabling the development of next-generation genomic medicines. As part of Danaher Corporation, Aldevron empowers scientists and innovators worldwide to advance transformative therapies that are redefining the future of medicine. Aldevron’s expertise and integrated solutions have supported landmark achievements—including playing a key role in manufacturing the world’s first mRNA-based personalized CRISPR therapy. With facilities in Fargo, ND, Madison, WI and Waltham, MA, Aldevron is at the forefront of accelerating scientific discovery and expanding the possibilities of gene editing, gene therapy and other breakthrough modalities. By partnering with leading researchers and organizations, Aldevron is helping to turn the promise of genomic medicine into reality for patients around the globe.
About Danaher
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.
The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback from biopharma partners, reflecting independent sponsor evaluations across key performance criteria and minimum qualification thresholds within each category, with research oversight provided by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
In 2026, Aldevron was recognized for excellence across multiple areas, including Analytical Services, Overall Staff, Project Management, Cultural Fit, Technology Use, and Scaling Support, highlighting the company’s commitment to partnership-driven execution and technical excellence in support of cell and gene therapy programs.
“This recognition is especially meaningful because of the signal of trust, confidence, and partnership this sends from our clients, which we strive to achieve and maintain every single day,” said Jennifer Meade, President of Aldevron. “It speaks to the dedication of our teams, their commitment to collaboration, and the care they bring to supporting complex cell and gene therapy programs as our partners work to make a real difference for patients.”
The 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards ceremony took place March 25 in New York City, where more than 20 leading biotech companies were recognized for their global impact.
About Aldevron
Founded in 1998, Aldevron is a global leader in enabling the development of next-generation genomic medicines. As part of Danaher Corporation, Aldevron empowers scientists and innovators worldwide to advance transformative therapies that are redefining the future of medicine. Aldevron’s expertise and integrated solutions have supported landmark achievements—including playing a key role in manufacturing the world’s first mRNA-based personalized CRISPR therapy. With facilities in Fargo, ND, Madison, WI and Waltham, MA, Aldevron is at the forefront of accelerating scientific discovery and expanding the possibilities of gene editing, gene therapy and other breakthrough modalities. By partnering with leading researchers and organizations, Aldevron is helping to turn the promise of genomic medicine into reality for patients around the globe.
About Danaher
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow.
Contact
AldevronContact
Ellen Shafer
701-297-9256
aldevron.com
Ellen Shafer
701-297-9256
aldevron.com
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