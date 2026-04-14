ARC Reaffirms Commitment to NRC Part 53 Licensing Framework Following Final Rule Issuance
Washington, DC, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ARC Clean Technology (“ARC”) reaffirms its intent to pursue licensing under the newly finalized Part 53 framework issued by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), underscoring its early leadership in adopting the next-generation regulatory pathway for advanced reactors.
ARC was the first advanced reactor developer to publicly signal its intention to utilize Part 53, a technology-inclusive, performance-based framework designed to modernize nuclear licensing in the United States. With the NRC’s final rule now in place, ARC is moving forward with its previously announced strategy.
ARC commends the NRC for its leadership, transparency, and sustained engagement with industry and stakeholders throughout the development of Part 53. The agency’s efforts have resulted in a forward-looking regulatory framework that maintains the highest standards of safety while enabling innovation in advanced nuclear technologies. ARC also recognizes the constructive role of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), alongside industry stakeholders, in supporting the advancement of a modern and effective pathway for advanced reactor deployment.
“The finalization of Part 53 represents a pivotal moment for advanced nuclear energy,” said Irfan Ali, President and Chief Strategy Officer of ARC. “We made the decision early to align with this framework because it recognizes the fundamental differences, and advantages, of advanced reactor technologies. The NRC has demonstrated strong leadership in delivering a modern, risk-informed rule, and we appreciate the agency’s commitment to working collaboratively with developers. We are ready to move ahead under Part 53 to help bring our technology to market.”
The Part 53 rule introduces a modern, risk-informed, and performance-based approach to licensing that is better suited to advanced reactor designs, enabling greater regulatory clarity and efficiency while maintaining strong safety standards.
By reaffirming its commitment, ARC continues to demonstrate its proactive engagement with regulators and its dedication to advancing reliable nuclear energy solutions. The company will work closely with the NRC, and other stakeholders, as it progresses toward submitting its formal license application under the Part 53 framework.
About ARC Clean Technology (ARC)
ARC is an advanced nuclear technology company developing the ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactor designed to provide safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free energy. The ARC-100 builds on proven technology with decades of operational experience and is designed for both grid-scale electricity generation and industrial applications, including decarbonization of heavy industry. ARC is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support global climate goals while meeting the growing demand for clean, firm power. ARC is a recipient of an award under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), that promotes accelerated advanced SMR development in the United States and globally. ARC is headquartered in Washington, DC.
For more information, please see www.arc-cleantech.com
Media Inquiries:
ARC Clean Technology
Sandra Donnelly
sdonnelly@arc-cleantech.com
ARC was the first advanced reactor developer to publicly signal its intention to utilize Part 53, a technology-inclusive, performance-based framework designed to modernize nuclear licensing in the United States. With the NRC’s final rule now in place, ARC is moving forward with its previously announced strategy.
ARC commends the NRC for its leadership, transparency, and sustained engagement with industry and stakeholders throughout the development of Part 53. The agency’s efforts have resulted in a forward-looking regulatory framework that maintains the highest standards of safety while enabling innovation in advanced nuclear technologies. ARC also recognizes the constructive role of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), alongside industry stakeholders, in supporting the advancement of a modern and effective pathway for advanced reactor deployment.
“The finalization of Part 53 represents a pivotal moment for advanced nuclear energy,” said Irfan Ali, President and Chief Strategy Officer of ARC. “We made the decision early to align with this framework because it recognizes the fundamental differences, and advantages, of advanced reactor technologies. The NRC has demonstrated strong leadership in delivering a modern, risk-informed rule, and we appreciate the agency’s commitment to working collaboratively with developers. We are ready to move ahead under Part 53 to help bring our technology to market.”
The Part 53 rule introduces a modern, risk-informed, and performance-based approach to licensing that is better suited to advanced reactor designs, enabling greater regulatory clarity and efficiency while maintaining strong safety standards.
By reaffirming its commitment, ARC continues to demonstrate its proactive engagement with regulators and its dedication to advancing reliable nuclear energy solutions. The company will work closely with the NRC, and other stakeholders, as it progresses toward submitting its formal license application under the Part 53 framework.
About ARC Clean Technology (ARC)
ARC is an advanced nuclear technology company developing the ARC-100, a 100 MWe sodium-cooled, metal-fueled fast reactor designed to provide safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free energy. The ARC-100 builds on proven technology with decades of operational experience and is designed for both grid-scale electricity generation and industrial applications, including decarbonization of heavy industry. ARC is committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support global climate goals while meeting the growing demand for clean, firm power. ARC is a recipient of an award under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), that promotes accelerated advanced SMR development in the United States and globally. ARC is headquartered in Washington, DC.
For more information, please see www.arc-cleantech.com
Media Inquiries:
ARC Clean Technology
Sandra Donnelly
sdonnelly@arc-cleantech.com
Contact
ARC Clean Technology, Inc.Contact
Sandra Donnelly
506-654-0881
https://arc-cleantech.com
Sandra Donnelly
506-654-0881
https://arc-cleantech.com
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