Toronto Research Institute Proposes Framework Connecting Nuclear Physics Data with Cosmological Observations in Effort to Explain Dark Energy and Dark Matter
Toronto research institute presents a theoretical programme suggesting that two of the biggest mysteries in cosmology may have simpler explanations than previously thought. By connecting findings from different areas of physics, the researchers argue that known quantum effects may help account for observations currently attributed to dark energy and dark matter, without requiring exotic new particles or forces.
Toronto, Canada, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Institute of Integrative and Interdisciplinary Research (IIIR) today announced the completion of a two-volume research programme that proposes a possible explanation for dark energy and dark matter — currently understood to account for most of the universe's mass-energy content — as consequences of quantum vacuum energy, without introducing new particles, new forces, or adjustable parameters.
According to the institute, the programme identifies a 1967 assumption — that quantum vacuum energy is identical to Einstein's cosmological constant — as a possible source of a longstanding discrepancy in physics. The institute states that nuclear physicists have measured how vacuum energy changes inside a proton, while cosmologists have measured how the cosmological constant governs expansion, and that these results have generally been treated separately across different fields.
The Local Gravity of Quantum Vacuum αLGQV Theory is presented as a framework intended to connect those findings. According to the institute, a single coupling constant, α = 0.005, derived from measured nuclear data, aligns with the observed expansion rate of the universe and is intended to offer a possible explanation for galactic rotation curves and certain observations of galaxies described as lacking dark matter.
"There is no new physics here," said Boris Kriger, Lead Investigator. "Everything in this programme is in textbooks. The nuclear data has been published for decades. The cosmological measurements are standard. The problem was that these results live in different departments, different journals, different conferences. The connection was missed because of disciplinary boundaries — and that is exactly the kind of problem our institute exists to solve."
Key papers from the programme have been submitted to peer-reviewed journals and are in the early stages of formal review.
The institute has made all 37 preprints, derivations, data, and correspondence publicly available and invites physicists, cosmologists, and nuclear scientists worldwide to scrutinize, reproduce, and test the results. According to the institute, explicit falsification criteria have also been published, including that detection of a dark matter particle or exclusion of the predicted coupling constant would refute the programme.
The complete programme is available at https://interdisciplinary-research.institute/cosmology-and-theoretical-physics/
According to the institute, the programme identifies a 1967 assumption — that quantum vacuum energy is identical to Einstein's cosmological constant — as a possible source of a longstanding discrepancy in physics. The institute states that nuclear physicists have measured how vacuum energy changes inside a proton, while cosmologists have measured how the cosmological constant governs expansion, and that these results have generally been treated separately across different fields.
The Local Gravity of Quantum Vacuum αLGQV Theory is presented as a framework intended to connect those findings. According to the institute, a single coupling constant, α = 0.005, derived from measured nuclear data, aligns with the observed expansion rate of the universe and is intended to offer a possible explanation for galactic rotation curves and certain observations of galaxies described as lacking dark matter.
"There is no new physics here," said Boris Kriger, Lead Investigator. "Everything in this programme is in textbooks. The nuclear data has been published for decades. The cosmological measurements are standard. The problem was that these results live in different departments, different journals, different conferences. The connection was missed because of disciplinary boundaries — and that is exactly the kind of problem our institute exists to solve."
Key papers from the programme have been submitted to peer-reviewed journals and are in the early stages of formal review.
The institute has made all 37 preprints, derivations, data, and correspondence publicly available and invites physicists, cosmologists, and nuclear scientists worldwide to scrutinize, reproduce, and test the results. According to the institute, explicit falsification criteria have also been published, including that detection of a dark matter particle or exclusion of the predicted coupling constant would refute the programme.
The complete programme is available at https://interdisciplinary-research.institute/cosmology-and-theoretical-physics/
Contact
Institute of Integrative and Interdisciplinary ResearchContact
Boris Kriger
14375528807
interdisciplinary-research.institute/
Boris Kriger
14375528807
interdisciplinary-research.institute/
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