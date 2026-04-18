MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participates in VITM Hanoi 2026, Strengthening Partnerships and Expanding Brand Presence
The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026, held from April 9–12, 2026 at I.C.E Hanoi, is one of the most prestigious annual tourism events in Vietnam, gathering over 600 domestic and international enterprises.
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At the event, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels achieved a successful participation, marked by impactful engagement, brand promotion, and business development activities.
Key outcomes include:
Establishing and signing multiple partnership agreements with travel agencies, tour operators, and strategic partners, expanding business opportunities and distribution channels
Showcasing key properties, including MerPerle Dalat Hotel and MerPerle Nui Sam Resort, to a wide audience and the broader tourism community
Enhancing brand visibility and positioning, reinforcing MerPerle’s presence in Vietnam’s upscale hospitality segment
Maintaining and strengthening relationships with existing partners, while unlocking new collaboration opportunities for future growth
Through its successful participation at VITM Hanoi 2026, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels reaffirms its commitment to expanding market reach, enhancing service quality, and fostering sustainable growth through strategic partnerships.
Key outcomes include:
Establishing and signing multiple partnership agreements with travel agencies, tour operators, and strategic partners, expanding business opportunities and distribution channels
Showcasing key properties, including MerPerle Dalat Hotel and MerPerle Nui Sam Resort, to a wide audience and the broader tourism community
Enhancing brand visibility and positioning, reinforcing MerPerle’s presence in Vietnam’s upscale hospitality segment
Maintaining and strengthening relationships with existing partners, while unlocking new collaboration opportunities for future growth
Through its successful participation at VITM Hanoi 2026, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels reaffirms its commitment to expanding market reach, enhancing service quality, and fostering sustainable growth through strategic partnerships.
Contact
MerPerle Nui Sam ResortContact
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
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