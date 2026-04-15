Two Loveforce International Artists Combine to Say I Lit A Candle Through The Night
Santa Clarita, CA, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 17, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is entitled “I Lit A Candle.” The Other is entitled “Through The Night.” They are as different as night and day.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “I Lit A Candle”. It is a Psychedelic Blues Rock song that is somewhat reminiscent of a Jimmy Hendrix song. The instrumentation is loud and Upbeat. The Lyrics have a Blues structure but are metaphysical in nature.
inRchild's new Digital Music Single "Through The Night" is an energetic, fierce, Indie, Progressive, Alternative Rock, Punkish, Post Punk song that has lots of musical twists and turns. Lyrically, it is about friendship and how one friend can lean on another to get them through hard times.
“We have Two energetic, rock songs this week to give people something to Rock through Earth Day with.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “I Lit A Candle”. It is a Psychedelic Blues Rock song that is somewhat reminiscent of a Jimmy Hendrix song. The instrumentation is loud and Upbeat. The Lyrics have a Blues structure but are metaphysical in nature.
inRchild's new Digital Music Single "Through The Night" is an energetic, fierce, Indie, Progressive, Alternative Rock, Punkish, Post Punk song that has lots of musical twists and turns. Lyrically, it is about friendship and how one friend can lean on another to get them through hard times.
“We have Two energetic, rock songs this week to give people something to Rock through Earth Day with.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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