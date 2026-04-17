Recent Release, "The Black Egg Children," from Page Publishing Author Jim Boland, Takes Readers on an Extraordinary Journey of Magic, Discovery, and Finding One's Voice
Olympia, WA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim Boland has completed a new book, "The Black Egg Children" — a captivating tale set in the American Midwest, where a young girl named Rachel is destined to become the next Earth cosmos case manager. Inheriting a sacred legacy passed down for over two thousand years, Rachel must learn to harness the elemental magic of the seasons and guide the Earth's delicate balance. As she navigates her newfound powers, controlling weather and directing the rhythm of life, Rachel remains just a teenager, caught between childhood and an incredible destiny.
The author's background is woven seamlessly into the narrative, as Boland's own passion for storytelling and imagining "magical mishaps" in everyday places comes to life on the page. Readers will be enthralled as Rachel's world begins to unravel, and she must confront a painful truth: the adults she trusted most have been manipulating her powers for their own gain.
"The Black Egg Children" by Jim Boland is a spellbinding tale of courage, self-discovery, and the importance of reclaiming one's voice and magic, even in the face of impending darkness. Readers will be captivated as Rachel and her unlikely fellowship of allies rise to restore balance to a world on the edge of collapse.
"As a first-time author, I've poured my heart into crafting a story filled with the wonder and whimsy of the natural world, while also exploring the complex challenges faced by young people finding their way," said author Jim Boland.
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Boland's imaginative work offers readers a delightful and thought-provoking adventure. Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Black Egg Children" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background is woven seamlessly into the narrative, as Boland's own passion for storytelling and imagining "magical mishaps" in everyday places comes to life on the page. Readers will be enthralled as Rachel's world begins to unravel, and she must confront a painful truth: the adults she trusted most have been manipulating her powers for their own gain.
"The Black Egg Children" by Jim Boland is a spellbinding tale of courage, self-discovery, and the importance of reclaiming one's voice and magic, even in the face of impending darkness. Readers will be captivated as Rachel and her unlikely fellowship of allies rise to restore balance to a world on the edge of collapse.
"As a first-time author, I've poured my heart into crafting a story filled with the wonder and whimsy of the natural world, while also exploring the complex challenges faced by young people finding their way," said author Jim Boland.
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Boland's imaginative work offers readers a delightful and thought-provoking adventure. Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Black Egg Children" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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