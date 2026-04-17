Recent Release, "Scribbles and Shenanigans," from Page Publishing Author Manju Patnaik, Offers Charming Observations, Big Thoughts, & Quirky Takeaways from Everyday Life
Van Buren Township, MI, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Manju Patnaik has completed a new book, "Scribbles and Shenanigans" — a captivating exploration of the extraordinary hidden within the ordinary. Drawing from her diverse cultural heritage and wealth of life experiences, the author invites readers on a reflective journey that celebrates the beauty and wonder of the mundane.
Born and raised in India, a land steeped in culture and timeless traditions, Manju Patnaik has called the United States home for over twenty-six years. A certified public accountant by profession and a writer by passion, she finds joy in capturing everyday reflections and transforming them into meaningful stories. Her deep appreciation for history and Hindu mythology, shaped by the vibrant heritage of her upbringing, often weaves its way into her writing.
"Scribbles and Shenanigans" by Manju Patnaik is a rich and insightful collection that encourages readers to pause, savor the present, and uncover the profound in the seemingly simple. Through her eloquent prose and keen observations, the author invites us to embrace the extraordinary within the ordinary, and to find joy, wonder, and wisdom in the everyday moments that often go unnoticed.
"As a writer, I'm driven by a deep curiosity and a desire to transform the mundane into the meaningful," said author Manju Patnaik. "With 'Scribbles and Shenanigans,' I hope to inspire readers to see the world through a lens of gratitude and appreciation, and to find inspiration in the small, seemingly insignificant moments that make up the tapestry of our lives."
Published by Page Publishing, Manju Patnaik's reflective work offers readers a unique and thought-provoking perspective on the richness of everyday life. This inspiring collection encourages a deeper understanding and appreciation of the world around us.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Scribbles and Shenanigans" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in India, a land steeped in culture and timeless traditions, Manju Patnaik has called the United States home for over twenty-six years. A certified public accountant by profession and a writer by passion, she finds joy in capturing everyday reflections and transforming them into meaningful stories. Her deep appreciation for history and Hindu mythology, shaped by the vibrant heritage of her upbringing, often weaves its way into her writing.
"Scribbles and Shenanigans" by Manju Patnaik is a rich and insightful collection that encourages readers to pause, savor the present, and uncover the profound in the seemingly simple. Through her eloquent prose and keen observations, the author invites us to embrace the extraordinary within the ordinary, and to find joy, wonder, and wisdom in the everyday moments that often go unnoticed.
"As a writer, I'm driven by a deep curiosity and a desire to transform the mundane into the meaningful," said author Manju Patnaik. "With 'Scribbles and Shenanigans,' I hope to inspire readers to see the world through a lens of gratitude and appreciation, and to find inspiration in the small, seemingly insignificant moments that make up the tapestry of our lives."
Published by Page Publishing, Manju Patnaik's reflective work offers readers a unique and thought-provoking perspective on the richness of everyday life. This inspiring collection encourages a deeper understanding and appreciation of the world around us.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Scribbles and Shenanigans" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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