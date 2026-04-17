Recent Release, "The Lucky One," from Page Publishing Author Frank Montagnino, is a Compelling Tale of Redemption, Second Chances, and One Transformative Moment
Boca Raton, FL, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Frank Montagnino has completed a new book, "The Lucky One" — a poignant story of a famous singer whose charmed life is shadowed by deep depression and a dangerous addiction. Battling inner demons, he finds himself questioning whether he can go on. Then, one day, a mysterious letter arrives that will change everything.
The author's background is woven seamlessly into the narrative. Frank was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1943, and has always been fascinated by the stories that shape the world. Now, as a first-time author, he brings his lifelong passion for history and rock and roll to the page with this captivating tale.
"The Lucky One" by Frank Montagnino explores themes of redemption and the unexpected paths that lead to second chances. Readers will be swept up in the protagonist's journey of self-discovery, where they'll encounter surprising twists and the power of hope to transform even the most difficult circumstances.
"This book is a deeply personal exploration of the human experience, with all its joys, sorrows, and unexpected moments of grace," said author Frank Montagnino.
Published by Page Publishing, Frank Montagnino's insightful work provides readers with a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant journey. The Lucky One is a captivating tale that reminds us how a single moment can alter the course of a life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Lucky One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background is woven seamlessly into the narrative. Frank was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1943, and has always been fascinated by the stories that shape the world. Now, as a first-time author, he brings his lifelong passion for history and rock and roll to the page with this captivating tale.
"The Lucky One" by Frank Montagnino explores themes of redemption and the unexpected paths that lead to second chances. Readers will be swept up in the protagonist's journey of self-discovery, where they'll encounter surprising twists and the power of hope to transform even the most difficult circumstances.
"This book is a deeply personal exploration of the human experience, with all its joys, sorrows, and unexpected moments of grace," said author Frank Montagnino.
Published by Page Publishing, Frank Montagnino's insightful work provides readers with a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant journey. The Lucky One is a captivating tale that reminds us how a single moment can alter the course of a life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Lucky One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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