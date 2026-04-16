Author Breonna Silas Waters’s New Book, "Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Overcomes His Fears with Christian Principles

Recent release “Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1” from Covenant Books author Breonna Silas Waters is a captivating story of a young boy who believes he sees a monster in his room at night. But, with the help of his parents and biblical teachings, Tyrique manages to conquer his fears.