Author Breonna Silas Waters’s New Book, "Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Overcomes His Fears with Christian Principles
Recent release “Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1” from Covenant Books author Breonna Silas Waters is a captivating story of a young boy who believes he sees a monster in his room at night. But, with the help of his parents and biblical teachings, Tyrique manages to conquer his fears.
Hoover, AL, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Breonna Silas Waters, a preschool teacher and Christian author, has completed her new book, “Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1”: a riveting story of a young boy who, with the help of his parents and their Christian teachings, manages to face his fears of the monster in his bedroom.
“‘Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear’ is a character development book rooted in Christian principles,” writes Waters. “Like most children, Tyrique was scared of something he saw while he was sleeping. His parents use biblical teachings and tools to help Tyrique overcome his fear.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Breonna Silas Waters’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow Tyrique’s journey to learn more about Christ and how He helps to protect his followers from all sorts of monsters in life. With colorful artwork to help bring Waters’s story to life, “Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1” is sure to delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any Christian library.
Readers can purchase “Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear’ is a character development book rooted in Christian principles,” writes Waters. “Like most children, Tyrique was scared of something he saw while he was sleeping. His parents use biblical teachings and tools to help Tyrique overcome his fear.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Breonna Silas Waters’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow Tyrique’s journey to learn more about Christ and how He helps to protect his followers from all sorts of monsters in life. With colorful artwork to help bring Waters’s story to life, “Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1” is sure to delight readers, making it a perfect addition to any Christian library.
Readers can purchase “Tyrique Learns a Lesson on Fear: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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