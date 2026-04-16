Recent Release, "21 Days to Courage," from Covenant Books Author J.B. Wilder, Challenges Readers to Discover God's Power and Love in the Face of Life's Obstacles
Myrtle Beach, SC, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.B. Wilder has completed a new book, "21 Days to Courage" — a compelling exploration of how God's unwavering presence can empower us to overcome daunting challenges and fulfill our greatest potential. Drawing from stirring biblical accounts, this faith-filled work illuminates the transformative impact of courageous living.
The author's own captivating story of prodigal journeying and spiritual rediscovery lends a deeply personal resonance to the narrative. "After learning from a series of failures, successes, mishaps, and conquered fears, she hopes to help others find the courage to trust God in their lives," said author J.B. Wilder.
"21 Days to Courage" by J.B. Wilder invites readers on an insightful 3-week devotional journey to uncover the life-changing truth that an Almighty God is ever-present, ready to strengthen and guide us through life's most daunting circumstances. This powerful work promises to inspire a faith-filled perspective and cultivate unshakable courage.
"My number one goal is to help build a huge family of believers for the reunion in Heaven when Jesus comes back again to take everyone Home," said author J.B. Wilder.
Published by Covenant Books, J.B. Wilder's stirring work offers an enlightening pathway to weathering life's storms with an unwavering trust in God's steadfast love and sovereign power. This illuminating book will leave a lasting impact on all who seek to live courageously.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "21 Days to Courage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's own captivating story of prodigal journeying and spiritual rediscovery lends a deeply personal resonance to the narrative. "After learning from a series of failures, successes, mishaps, and conquered fears, she hopes to help others find the courage to trust God in their lives," said author J.B. Wilder.
"21 Days to Courage" by J.B. Wilder invites readers on an insightful 3-week devotional journey to uncover the life-changing truth that an Almighty God is ever-present, ready to strengthen and guide us through life's most daunting circumstances. This powerful work promises to inspire a faith-filled perspective and cultivate unshakable courage.
"My number one goal is to help build a huge family of believers for the reunion in Heaven when Jesus comes back again to take everyone Home," said author J.B. Wilder.
Published by Covenant Books, J.B. Wilder's stirring work offers an enlightening pathway to weathering life's storms with an unwavering trust in God's steadfast love and sovereign power. This illuminating book will leave a lasting impact on all who seek to live courageously.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "21 Days to Courage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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