Recent Release, "Between Sounds," from Covenant Books Author Kari Hadley, Offers a Compelling Account of Parenting Neurodiverse Children
Bozeman, MO, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kari Hadley has completed a new book, "Between Sounds: A Mother's Journey with Auditory Processing" that chronicles her family's experience navigating the challenges of raising children with autism spectrum disorder and central auditory processing disorder. Her stirring narrative delves into the complexities of securing accurate diagnoses and advocating for her children's unique needs.
The author's distinguished military background as a retired Army JAG Corps officer provides an insightful perspective on her transition to the demanding role of homeschooling her five children. Her deeply personal story highlights the profound impact of these neurological conditions and the transformative journey of uncovering the root causes behind her children's struggles.
"Between Sounds: A Mother's Journey with Auditory Processing" by Kari Hadley offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of what it means to parent neurodiverse individuals. Readers will discover a heartwarming tale of a mother's unwavering determination to ensure her children receive the care and support they require, ultimately providing hope and guidance for other families navigating similar experiences.
"As a parent of neurodiverse children, I know firsthand the challenges of finding the right diagnoses and advocating for their needs," said author Kari Hadley. "My hope is that this book will offer a relatable and inspiring account that empowers other families on their own journeys."
Published by Covenant Books, Kari Hadley's deeply personal work provides a comprehensive understanding of central auditory processing disorder and its profound impact on families. Her stirring narrative will leave a lasting impression on readers.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Between Sounds: A Mother's Journey with Auditory Processing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's distinguished military background as a retired Army JAG Corps officer provides an insightful perspective on her transition to the demanding role of homeschooling her five children. Her deeply personal story highlights the profound impact of these neurological conditions and the transformative journey of uncovering the root causes behind her children's struggles.
"Between Sounds: A Mother's Journey with Auditory Processing" by Kari Hadley offers readers an emotionally resonant exploration of what it means to parent neurodiverse individuals. Readers will discover a heartwarming tale of a mother's unwavering determination to ensure her children receive the care and support they require, ultimately providing hope and guidance for other families navigating similar experiences.
"As a parent of neurodiverse children, I know firsthand the challenges of finding the right diagnoses and advocating for their needs," said author Kari Hadley. "My hope is that this book will offer a relatable and inspiring account that empowers other families on their own journeys."
Published by Covenant Books, Kari Hadley's deeply personal work provides a comprehensive understanding of central auditory processing disorder and its profound impact on families. Her stirring narrative will leave a lasting impression on readers.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Between Sounds: A Mother's Journey with Auditory Processing" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories