Author Daniel McMechan’s New Book, "Journey Into the Old Testament Characters and the Lessons We Can Learn: Volume 1," Delves Into the Stories of Old Testament Figures
Recent release “Journey into the Old Testament Characters and the Lessons We Can Learn: Volume 1” from Covenant Books author Daniel McMechan gives a stirring and eye-opening discussion of individual characters from the Old Testament, offering a deep dive into their stories and lessons that modern readers can still grow and learn from.
Galena, KS, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel McMechan, a loving husband of over twenty-five years and a proud father of four, has completed his new book, “Journey into the Old Testament Characters and the Lessons We Can Learn: Volume 1”: a thought-provoking look at the well-known figures from the Old Testament, focusing on their stories and lessons that can still be applied to any audience today.
McMechan writes, “Have you ever really dived into the characters of the Old Testament? Is there more to learn from the lives they lived, or are we content to know them in name alone? Does God have more for you in your life that could possibly be found within the lives of these recorded figures?
“This book begs the reader to go beyond the superficial and dare to grow with lessons that must be learned if we truly want to understand the men and women we find there.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel McMechan’s new book will invite readers to go on a journey of growth as they rediscover characters of the Old Testament, allowing God to fill them with the lessons of His Holy Scripture that serve His purpose today and forever.
Readers can purchase “Journey into the Old Testament Characters and the Lessons We Can Learn: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
McMechan writes, “Have you ever really dived into the characters of the Old Testament? Is there more to learn from the lives they lived, or are we content to know them in name alone? Does God have more for you in your life that could possibly be found within the lives of these recorded figures?
“This book begs the reader to go beyond the superficial and dare to grow with lessons that must be learned if we truly want to understand the men and women we find there.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel McMechan’s new book will invite readers to go on a journey of growth as they rediscover characters of the Old Testament, allowing God to fill them with the lessons of His Holy Scripture that serve His purpose today and forever.
Readers can purchase “Journey into the Old Testament Characters and the Lessons We Can Learn: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories