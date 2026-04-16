Author Daniel McMechan’s New Book, "Journey Into the Old Testament Characters and the Lessons We Can Learn: Volume 1," Delves Into the Stories of Old Testament Figures

Recent release “Journey into the Old Testament Characters and the Lessons We Can Learn: Volume 1” from Covenant Books author Daniel McMechan gives a stirring and eye-opening discussion of individual characters from the Old Testament, offering a deep dive into their stories and lessons that modern readers can still grow and learn from.