Recent Release, "Conquering Opioid Addiction!" from Covenant Books Author Scott Whitcomb, Offers a Faith-Filled Exploration of Opioid Addiction and Recovery
Oakdale, MN, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scott Whitcomb has completed a new book, "Conquering Opioid Addiction!" that offers a comprehensive understanding of the complex mechanisms behind opioid addiction and the profound challenges it presents. Drawing from his own harrowing personal experience, Whitcomb provides readers with a candid and empathetic perspective on the disease of addiction.
With a background in business management and a deep-rooted Christian faith, Whitcomb's unique insights shine through as he guides readers through the metamorphosis of the body's receptors and reward system that leads to the hijacking of cognitive reasoning and willpower. Woven throughout the narrative is Whitcomb's own journey, transforming from a judgmental onlooker to a compassionate advocate for those struggling with addiction.
"Conquering Opioid Addiction!" by Scott Whitcomb delves into the critical, often overlooked aspects of opioid addiction, equipping readers with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the treacherous path to recovery. Driven by a fervent desire to reduce opioid-related deaths and ensure comprehensive treatment programs, Whitcomb's work offers a powerful and spiritually enriching perspective on this pressing public health crisis.
Author Scott Whitcomb shares, "My journey through addiction has transformed me, leading me to a deeper understanding of the disease and a profound desire to share my story in the hope of saving lives and bringing people closer to Christ."
Published by Covenant Books, Scott Whitcomb's illuminating work "Conquering Opioid Addiction!" provides readers with practical insights and a faith-filled approach to overcoming the devastating impacts of opioid addiction. This compelling and impactful book is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand and overcome the opioid crisis.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Conquering Opioid Addiction!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With a background in business management and a deep-rooted Christian faith, Whitcomb's unique insights shine through as he guides readers through the metamorphosis of the body's receptors and reward system that leads to the hijacking of cognitive reasoning and willpower. Woven throughout the narrative is Whitcomb's own journey, transforming from a judgmental onlooker to a compassionate advocate for those struggling with addiction.
"Conquering Opioid Addiction!" by Scott Whitcomb delves into the critical, often overlooked aspects of opioid addiction, equipping readers with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the treacherous path to recovery. Driven by a fervent desire to reduce opioid-related deaths and ensure comprehensive treatment programs, Whitcomb's work offers a powerful and spiritually enriching perspective on this pressing public health crisis.
Author Scott Whitcomb shares, "My journey through addiction has transformed me, leading me to a deeper understanding of the disease and a profound desire to share my story in the hope of saving lives and bringing people closer to Christ."
Published by Covenant Books, Scott Whitcomb's illuminating work "Conquering Opioid Addiction!" provides readers with practical insights and a faith-filled approach to overcoming the devastating impacts of opioid addiction. This compelling and impactful book is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand and overcome the opioid crisis.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Conquering Opioid Addiction!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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