Recent Release, "A da Vinci Birth: Adventures of Greene Acres," from Covenant Books Author Olivia Leigh Greene, Transports Readers to a Charming Wisconsin Dairy Farm
Baldwin, WI, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Olivia Leigh Greene has completed a new book, "A da Vinci Birth: Adventures of Greene Acres" — a heartwarming tale about Quinn, a young girl living on a dairy farm with her loving family. Readers will delight in Quinn's wholesome adventures, from riding horses and playing in the creek to eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new calf.
The author's gentle, faith-filled voice shines through as she weaves her own childhood experiences into the narrative. Greene Acres, the real-life family farm that inspired this enchanting story, is a place of boundless imagination and tender relationships.
"A da Vinci Birth: Adventures of Greene Acres" by Olivia Leigh Greene is a spiritually uplifting and entertaining exploration of family, farm life, and the joyful surprises that emerge when we embrace the wonders of nature. Readers of all ages will be captivated by this charming tale.
Author Olivia Leigh Greene shares, "Writing this book allowed me to revisit the beloved memories of my childhood on the farm, and I hope readers will be transported to that same sense of wonder and delight."
Published by Covenant Books, Olivia Leigh Greene's heartwarming work offers readers an inspiring glimpse into the simple pleasures of life on the land. This delightful book is sure to uplift and entertain.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "A da Vinci Birth: Adventures of Greene Acres" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's gentle, faith-filled voice shines through as she weaves her own childhood experiences into the narrative. Greene Acres, the real-life family farm that inspired this enchanting story, is a place of boundless imagination and tender relationships.
"A da Vinci Birth: Adventures of Greene Acres" by Olivia Leigh Greene is a spiritually uplifting and entertaining exploration of family, farm life, and the joyful surprises that emerge when we embrace the wonders of nature. Readers of all ages will be captivated by this charming tale.
Author Olivia Leigh Greene shares, "Writing this book allowed me to revisit the beloved memories of my childhood on the farm, and I hope readers will be transported to that same sense of wonder and delight."
Published by Covenant Books, Olivia Leigh Greene's heartwarming work offers readers an inspiring glimpse into the simple pleasures of life on the land. This delightful book is sure to uplift and entertain.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "A da Vinci Birth: Adventures of Greene Acres" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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