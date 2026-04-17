Author Bentley K. Butts’s New Book, "The Camel Who Led the Way," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Camel Who Helps a Gecko Find Food and Return to Her Family

Recent release “The Camel Who Led the Way” from Covenant Books author Bentley K. Butts is a riveting story that centers around Mrs. Gecko, who gets lost while searching for food for her family in the desert. With the help of Mr. Camel, she is able to accomplish her task and return home while learning about the story of Jesus.