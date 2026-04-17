Author Bentley K. Butts’s New Book, "The Camel Who Led the Way," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Camel Who Helps a Gecko Find Food and Return to Her Family
Recent release “The Camel Who Led the Way” from Covenant Books author Bentley K. Butts is a riveting story that centers around Mrs. Gecko, who gets lost while searching for food for her family in the desert. With the help of Mr. Camel, she is able to accomplish her task and return home while learning about the story of Jesus.
New York, NY, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bentley K. Butts has completed her new book, “The Camel Who Led the Way”: a heartfelt story that centers around a camel who helps a gecko find her way home while telling her all about Jesus Christ.
“Unfortunate circumstances bring unlikely friends to meet in a beautiful oasis,” writes Bentley. “Little did Mrs. Gecko know this chance encounter would change her life forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bentley K. Butts’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Mr. Camel and Mrs. Gecko’s journey through the desert while reflecting on Jesus’s life and teachings. With colorful artwork to help bring Bentley’s story to life, “The Camel Who Led the Way” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Camel Who Led the Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Unfortunate circumstances bring unlikely friends to meet in a beautiful oasis,” writes Bentley. “Little did Mrs. Gecko know this chance encounter would change her life forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bentley K. Butts’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Mr. Camel and Mrs. Gecko’s journey through the desert while reflecting on Jesus’s life and teachings. With colorful artwork to help bring Bentley’s story to life, “The Camel Who Led the Way” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Camel Who Led the Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories