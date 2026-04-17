Author Alberta Barrett’s New Book, "Stories That Shine: A Holiday Collection," is a Series of Five Short Stories to Help Readers Grow in Emotional Awareness & Resilience
Recent release “Stories That Shine: A Holiday Collection” from Covenant Books author Alberta Barrett is a moving collection of five short and imaginative stories that follows different, relatable characters as they learn to regulate their emotions while encountering all sorts of difficult experiences.
Belton, TX, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alberta Barrett, a wife, mother, minister, and lifelong advocate for children and families, has completed her new book, “Stories That Shine: A Holiday Collection”: a stirring anthology of five short stories designed to help young readers learn how to react to certain situations and manage their emotions and feelings.
With over thirty years of experience working with youth—as a teacher, mentor, and nonprofit leader—author Alberta Barrett brings a compassionate, trauma-informed approach to everything she does. She is the director of ARK2Freedom, a faith-based ministry focused on preventing exploitation through education and empowerment. Currently, the author is pursuing a Doctor of Ministry degree and continues to serve as a preacher, adjunct professor, and community leader.
“This inspiring collection of five short stories is designed to help children grow in emotional awareness and resilience,” writes Barrett. “Each story gently explores a different emotion—fear, anger, love, and loneliness—through relatable characters and real-life situations. Young readers will journey with the main characters as they learn positive ways to understand and manage their feelings. The final story addresses the serious topic of exploitation, offering age-appropriate guidance on the importance of following rules and identifying safe adults.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alberta Barrett’s new book is inspired by the author’s mission to shine God’s light into dark places and remind every child of their immeasurable worth. Alongside each tale, Barrett offers practical lessons and discussion prompts for parents, teachers, and caregivers, making “Stories That Shine: A Holiday Collection” a valuable resource for fostering emotional intelligence, safety, and meaningful connections.
Readers can purchase “Stories That Shine: A Holiday Collection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
With over thirty years of experience working with youth—as a teacher, mentor, and nonprofit leader—author Alberta Barrett brings a compassionate, trauma-informed approach to everything she does. She is the director of ARK2Freedom, a faith-based ministry focused on preventing exploitation through education and empowerment. Currently, the author is pursuing a Doctor of Ministry degree and continues to serve as a preacher, adjunct professor, and community leader.
“This inspiring collection of five short stories is designed to help children grow in emotional awareness and resilience,” writes Barrett. “Each story gently explores a different emotion—fear, anger, love, and loneliness—through relatable characters and real-life situations. Young readers will journey with the main characters as they learn positive ways to understand and manage their feelings. The final story addresses the serious topic of exploitation, offering age-appropriate guidance on the importance of following rules and identifying safe adults.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alberta Barrett’s new book is inspired by the author’s mission to shine God’s light into dark places and remind every child of their immeasurable worth. Alongside each tale, Barrett offers practical lessons and discussion prompts for parents, teachers, and caregivers, making “Stories That Shine: A Holiday Collection” a valuable resource for fostering emotional intelligence, safety, and meaningful connections.
Readers can purchase “Stories That Shine: A Holiday Collection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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