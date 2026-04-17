Delbra Moore’s New Book, "Hell and Back: Now Comes Revenge," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Two Childhood Friends Who Seek Out Revenge Against Those Who Harmed Them
Memphis, TN, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Delbra Moore, a loving mother and grandmother, as well as an entrepreneur who currently resides in Memphis, Tennessee, has completed her most recent book, “Hell and Back: Now Comes Revenge”: a compelling tale that centers around two best friends who come together in order to exact revenge on those who hurt them years prior.
“Best friends since birth, struggling to leave their past behind them that ruined their childhood forever, they tried to stay focused on the future but never forgot their vows to each other to seek revenge on the ones who hurt them,” writes Moore. “Aligning for revenge has finally taken over. The feeling never went or never goes away because healing never begins. The time and opportunity have come to choose the best revenge, and maybe after this, healing can begin or chaos will take over and things will never be the same even between friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Delbra Moore’s book is a powerful examination of the dangers of revenge, and its influence over oneself and their relationships. Character-driven and full of suspense, “Hell and Back: Now Comes Revenge” is sure to resonate with readers as they witness the devastating impact that vengeance can often have.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Hell and Back: Now Comes Revenge” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Best friends since birth, struggling to leave their past behind them that ruined their childhood forever, they tried to stay focused on the future but never forgot their vows to each other to seek revenge on the ones who hurt them,” writes Moore. “Aligning for revenge has finally taken over. The feeling never went or never goes away because healing never begins. The time and opportunity have come to choose the best revenge, and maybe after this, healing can begin or chaos will take over and things will never be the same even between friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Delbra Moore’s book is a powerful examination of the dangers of revenge, and its influence over oneself and their relationships. Character-driven and full of suspense, “Hell and Back: Now Comes Revenge” is sure to resonate with readers as they witness the devastating impact that vengeance can often have.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Hell and Back: Now Comes Revenge” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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