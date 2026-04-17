Jordan Buendia’s New Book "Through the Valley Part 2" Follows Two Survivors Making Their Way to Safety Through America After the Nation is Devastated by a Plague
Chesapeke, PA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jordan Buendia has completed his most recent book, “Through the Valley Part 2”: a gripping novel that centers around two survivors, Jonathan Strain and Julie Parker, who must navigate the dangerous terrain of a plague-riddled America in order to make their way to a safe zone that may or may not exist. However, along the way they quickly realize the disease is not the only thing out there that they should fear.
“October 15, 2026, marked the day the world went to hell,” writes Buendia. “Years later, humanity was left vulnerable, depressed from losing loved ones, hungry from lack of food, and sadly enough, left with no hope of finding a cure to the devastating virus known as DP-20. All hope was lost once the scientists gave up their search for a cure to end the Dark Plague nightmare once and for all. Not only did they give up but so did the governments of the world. Fifteen years after Outbreak Day, two survivors began their journey by traveling across America to reach a rumored safe haven known as New Haven.
“Their journey has been perilous! Jonathan Strain and Julie Parker continue struggling for survival with the Marauders still tracking them down. The two have faced many dangerous situations leading up to this point. However, it does not end there. After the horrific attack on Oklahoma City, no one knows about Julie’s whereabouts. In order to find her, Jon must go back to his old dark ways when he was a Marauder to make sure she is safe. After he discovers what happened to her, the journey continues, where Jon struggles to escape his dark past from being a part of Tyron’s savage group of killers.
“On the way to Virginia, he comes face-to-face with someone who may be far worse than the Marauders. Someone he fears may be the cause of his sudden death as well as foreshadowing a likely future. If you were trapped inside the world of the Dark Plague, then how would you survive?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jordan Buendia’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Jon’s struggle to find and rescue Julie before his dark past lures him back into the life of being a Marauder. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Through the Valley Part 2” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Through the Valley Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“October 15, 2026, marked the day the world went to hell,” writes Buendia. “Years later, humanity was left vulnerable, depressed from losing loved ones, hungry from lack of food, and sadly enough, left with no hope of finding a cure to the devastating virus known as DP-20. All hope was lost once the scientists gave up their search for a cure to end the Dark Plague nightmare once and for all. Not only did they give up but so did the governments of the world. Fifteen years after Outbreak Day, two survivors began their journey by traveling across America to reach a rumored safe haven known as New Haven.
“Their journey has been perilous! Jonathan Strain and Julie Parker continue struggling for survival with the Marauders still tracking them down. The two have faced many dangerous situations leading up to this point. However, it does not end there. After the horrific attack on Oklahoma City, no one knows about Julie’s whereabouts. In order to find her, Jon must go back to his old dark ways when he was a Marauder to make sure she is safe. After he discovers what happened to her, the journey continues, where Jon struggles to escape his dark past from being a part of Tyron’s savage group of killers.
“On the way to Virginia, he comes face-to-face with someone who may be far worse than the Marauders. Someone he fears may be the cause of his sudden death as well as foreshadowing a likely future. If you were trapped inside the world of the Dark Plague, then how would you survive?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jordan Buendia’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Jon’s struggle to find and rescue Julie before his dark past lures him back into the life of being a Marauder. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Through the Valley Part 2” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Through the Valley Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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