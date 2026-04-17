Sheri Lynne’s Newly Released "Two Hearts, One Quest for Freedom" is a Sweeping Historical Romance of Courage, Faith, and Love Tested by War and the Pursuit of Freedom
“Two Hearts, One Quest for Freedom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Lynne is a dramatic historical romance that follows two hearts drawn together amid political tension, danger, and the hope of a new life beyond war-torn borders.
Jackson, MI, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Two Hearts, One Quest for Freedom”: an emotional and suspenseful historical romance set against the backdrop of political unrest and looming war in turn-of-the-century Europe. “Two Hearts, One Quest for Freedom” is the creation of published author, Sheri Lynne, an award-winning author and longtime small business owner in southern Michigan. A 2025 International Impact Book Award winner for Hawaiian Embers, the third book in her Hawaiian trilogy, she began writing romance-suspense novels in 2021 and has since completed four. Lynne is devoted to caring for her special-needs adult son and is passionate about improving his quality of life through nutrition and treatment. She also supports Compassion International and enjoys time with her daughter, her husband, and especially with her granddaughter.
Sheri Lynne shares, “While Marta was on her way to visit her friend Emilia and Emilia’s husband, Bence, at their villa—and to attend one of the most prestigious military balls inside the city of Budapest—all she could think about was going to America, if only she could figure out a way to get there. When she met the handsome and rugged Captain Bartholomew at her friend’s dinner party, sparks flew as their eyes met and held. As her attraction to the captain grew, her plans to go to America were suddenly put aside; all she could think about was winning a handsome rogue’s heart.
Jonathon Bartholomew was a captain in the Royal Imperial Hungarian Army, overseeing a squadron of soldiers on the Russian border. He was set to retire in a fortnight, after which, he would leave on a ship bound for America. Until that time, there was a threat of a Russian invasion that kept him and his soldiers on high alert. When he met the fair Marta at a dinner engagement, he knew in an instant that he wanted her. No woman had ever affected him so deeply. When she was taken captive by the Russians in a plot to undermine him, he went after her, only to be captured himself. Will they be rescued, or will their fate be left at the hands of Russian spies?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheri Lynne’s new book delivers an engaging combination of romance, historical drama, and suspense, inviting readers to experience a story of bravery, devotion, and the quest for a better future.
Consumers can purchase “Two Hearts, One Quest for Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Hearts, One Quest for Freedom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sheri Lynne shares, “While Marta was on her way to visit her friend Emilia and Emilia’s husband, Bence, at their villa—and to attend one of the most prestigious military balls inside the city of Budapest—all she could think about was going to America, if only she could figure out a way to get there. When she met the handsome and rugged Captain Bartholomew at her friend’s dinner party, sparks flew as their eyes met and held. As her attraction to the captain grew, her plans to go to America were suddenly put aside; all she could think about was winning a handsome rogue’s heart.
Jonathon Bartholomew was a captain in the Royal Imperial Hungarian Army, overseeing a squadron of soldiers on the Russian border. He was set to retire in a fortnight, after which, he would leave on a ship bound for America. Until that time, there was a threat of a Russian invasion that kept him and his soldiers on high alert. When he met the fair Marta at a dinner engagement, he knew in an instant that he wanted her. No woman had ever affected him so deeply. When she was taken captive by the Russians in a plot to undermine him, he went after her, only to be captured himself. Will they be rescued, or will their fate be left at the hands of Russian spies?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheri Lynne’s new book delivers an engaging combination of romance, historical drama, and suspense, inviting readers to experience a story of bravery, devotion, and the quest for a better future.
Consumers can purchase “Two Hearts, One Quest for Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Hearts, One Quest for Freedom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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