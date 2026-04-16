Ms. Janet J. Brown’s Newly Released "Daze of a Sister" is a Heartfelt Tribute and Cautionary Tale of Love, Loss, and Faith
“Daze of a Sister” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ms. Janet J. Brown is an emotional reflection on a sister’s life journey, offering a powerful message about the dangers of toxic relationships and the healing power of faith.
Adams Run, SC, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Daze of a Sister”: a stirring and deeply personal story that explores the painful realities of misplaced love and the enduring strength of family and faith. “Daze of a Sister” is the creation of published author, Ms. Janet J. Brown, a native of New York who now resides in South Carolina. Janet’s passion for helping people drives her dream of opening a faith and healing ministry to spread God’s message of love and restoration. Through her book, she honors her sister’s memory and hopes to touch the hearts of young women around the world, encouraging them to embrace the amazing journey of faith.
Brown shares, “This book is about my sister, who started out as a strong, beautiful, and smart young lady who had her whole future ahead of her, until she met the first guy she started dating. He was the worst choice for her, but she didn’t realize it until it was too late. Her journey went from bright to dark, all because of a man she fell in love with.
Her mind, body, and soul were ruined by the darkness of a man’s motive to feel important and in charge. After her family left for South Carolina, she felt obligated to be with him. Explore the life of my sister. She was in a daze.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ms. Janet J. Brown’s new book is an inspiring call for self-worth, resilience, and faith, offering hope to readers who may be walking through similar struggles.
Consumers can purchase “Daze of a Sister” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daze of a Sister”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brown shares, “This book is about my sister, who started out as a strong, beautiful, and smart young lady who had her whole future ahead of her, until she met the first guy she started dating. He was the worst choice for her, but she didn’t realize it until it was too late. Her journey went from bright to dark, all because of a man she fell in love with.
Her mind, body, and soul were ruined by the darkness of a man’s motive to feel important and in charge. After her family left for South Carolina, she felt obligated to be with him. Explore the life of my sister. She was in a daze.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ms. Janet J. Brown’s new book is an inspiring call for self-worth, resilience, and faith, offering hope to readers who may be walking through similar struggles.
Consumers can purchase “Daze of a Sister” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daze of a Sister”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories