Mark Kenneth’s Newly Released "aWOKEn" Explores Gender Dynamics and Human Relationships Across History Through a Thought-Provoking, Faith-Framed Narrative
“aWOKEn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Kenneth is a compelling literary work that examines the evolving relationship between men and women across different eras, framed by philosophical and Christian perspectives.
New York, NY, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “aWOKEn”: a thought-provoking and layered narrative that explores the enduring tension and connection between genders across time, culture, and belief systems. “aWOKEn” is the creation of published author, Mark Kenneth.
Mark Kenneth shares, “The boy-meets-girl tale of the gender divide is related at seven times in history. Each time in history is firstly given a social context (through well-known quotes or pictographs), then a male and a female perspective. The boy-girl story remains similar at each time, varying with the culture and the technical capability of the society within which the story occurs. The times used are prehistoric “somewhere,” early Hebrew, English Middle Ages, English industrial revolution, 1970s Australia, present-day USA, and future Holland. The extrapolation to a genderless world of hermaphrodites (a future Holland) ends with failure. The seven tales are bookended (prologue and epilogue) with a Christian context.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Kenneth’s new book offers a unique and introspective reading experience for those interested in philosophy, cultural evolution, and faith-based reflection on human relationships.
Consumers can purchase “aWOKEn” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “aWOKEn”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mark Kenneth shares, “The boy-meets-girl tale of the gender divide is related at seven times in history. Each time in history is firstly given a social context (through well-known quotes or pictographs), then a male and a female perspective. The boy-girl story remains similar at each time, varying with the culture and the technical capability of the society within which the story occurs. The times used are prehistoric “somewhere,” early Hebrew, English Middle Ages, English industrial revolution, 1970s Australia, present-day USA, and future Holland. The extrapolation to a genderless world of hermaphrodites (a future Holland) ends with failure. The seven tales are bookended (prologue and epilogue) with a Christian context.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Kenneth’s new book offers a unique and introspective reading experience for those interested in philosophy, cultural evolution, and faith-based reflection on human relationships.
Consumers can purchase “aWOKEn” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “aWOKEn”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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