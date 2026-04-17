R.L. Henri’s Newly Released "The Law Enforcement Hiring Process" is a Practical Guide for Aspiring Law Enforcement Professionals
“The Law Enforcement Hiring Process: From Application to Academy” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.L. Henri is a step-by-step guide designed to help prospective recruits understand and successfully navigate the complex law enforcement hiring process.
New York, NY, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Law Enforcement Hiring Process: From Application to Academy”: a clear, experience-based guide that walks readers through every stage of becoming a law enforcement officer, from submitting an application to completing academy training. “The Law Enforcement Hiring Process: From Application to Academy” is the creation of published author, R.L. Henri, a retired law enforcement veteran with over thirty years of combined military and police experience, including service in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard as a military police officer. Holding an Associate of Science degree in Administration of Justice, the author’s career included specialized roles such as CBRN technician, SWAT and ESU team member, defensive tactics instructor, and participant in fugitive recovery and protection details, working alongside local, state, and federal agencies. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Department in 2017, the author brings extensive operational experience, training expertise, and leadership in emergency response and active-shooter preparedness.
Henri shares, “My book is a guide which takes you on a journey, navigating through each of the stages when applying throughout your city, county, or state agencies. Each chapter will break down specific information detailing and highlighting key aspects which will help you better understand on how the law enforcement process works.
This is a must read for anyone who is interested in a law enforcement career.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.L. Henri’s new book serves as an essential resource for individuals considering a career in law enforcement or seeking a clearer understanding of what the profession requires.
Consumers can purchase “The Law Enforcement Hiring Process: From Application to Academy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Law Enforcement Hiring Process: From Application to Academy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Henri shares, “My book is a guide which takes you on a journey, navigating through each of the stages when applying throughout your city, county, or state agencies. Each chapter will break down specific information detailing and highlighting key aspects which will help you better understand on how the law enforcement process works.
This is a must read for anyone who is interested in a law enforcement career.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.L. Henri’s new book serves as an essential resource for individuals considering a career in law enforcement or seeking a clearer understanding of what the profession requires.
Consumers can purchase “The Law Enforcement Hiring Process: From Application to Academy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Law Enforcement Hiring Process: From Application to Academy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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