Sarah A. Bonhomme’s Newly Released “WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF” is an Empowering Guide to Self-Growth, Faith, and Personal Transformation
“WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF: Reverse the Curse with Self-Help and Spiritual Guides” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah A. Bonhomme is an inspiring blend of self-help and spiritual insight designed to motivate readers to overcome obstacles, rebuild confidence, and pursue purpose through faith.
Brooklyn, NY, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF: Reverse the Curse with Self-Help and Spiritual Guides”: a motivational and faith-centered resource that encourages readers to rise above limitations and step into their full potential. “WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF: Reverse the Curse with Self-Help and Spiritual Guides” is the creation of published author, Sarah A. Bonhomme, a creative writer and single mother whose work is inspired by her life experiences and desire to help others. With a background as a compliance auditor and certified nursing assistant, she uses her testimony to offer hope, guidance, and practical life lessons. After relocating to the South from New York City, her unique perspective and resilience drew others to her story, motivating her to share her voice through writing. Passionate about uplifting those who feel lost or overlooked, she continues to serve her community through caregiving, life coaching, and charitable efforts.
Bonhomme shares, “We often come across the thought of wanting better or wanting to do better, but we get stuck because of the lack of motivation and understanding the “how to.” How do I succeed? How do I go from staying in bed to taking a walk outside frequently?
There are times when we can’t physically push ourselves first; it all starts with our mindset.
I want to help you remember a series of accomplishments and your history of dealing with challenges you may have faced, to boost your confidence. Through spiritual guidance and encouragement with scriptures from the Bible, this book will help project confidence, determination, and strength from within to be brought outward. Cheers to giving new hope for a better tomorrow!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah A. Bonhomme’s new book is a powerful call to action for anyone ready to reclaim their purpose, strengthen their faith, and move forward with renewed determination.
Consumers can purchase “WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF: Reverse the Curse with Self-Help and Spiritual Guides” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF: Reverse the Curse with Self-Help and Spiritual Guides”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bonhomme shares, “We often come across the thought of wanting better or wanting to do better, but we get stuck because of the lack of motivation and understanding the “how to.” How do I succeed? How do I go from staying in bed to taking a walk outside frequently?
There are times when we can’t physically push ourselves first; it all starts with our mindset.
I want to help you remember a series of accomplishments and your history of dealing with challenges you may have faced, to boost your confidence. Through spiritual guidance and encouragement with scriptures from the Bible, this book will help project confidence, determination, and strength from within to be brought outward. Cheers to giving new hope for a better tomorrow!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah A. Bonhomme’s new book is a powerful call to action for anyone ready to reclaim their purpose, strengthen their faith, and move forward with renewed determination.
Consumers can purchase “WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF: Reverse the Curse with Self-Help and Spiritual Guides” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF: Reverse the Curse with Self-Help and Spiritual Guides”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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