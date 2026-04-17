Sarah A. Bonhomme’s Newly Released “WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF” is an Empowering Guide to Self-Growth, Faith, and Personal Transformation

“WAKE UP and STOP Sleeping on YOURSELF: Reverse the Curse with Self-Help and Spiritual Guides” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah A. Bonhomme is an inspiring blend of self-help and spiritual insight designed to motivate readers to overcome obstacles, rebuild confidence, and pursue purpose through faith.