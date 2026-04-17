Linda M. Bolton’s Newly Released "Stay Faithfully Fit: Minister of Fitness" is a Faith-Centered Guide to Spiritual, Mental, and Physical Discipline
“Stay Faithfully Fit: Minister of Fitness” by Christian Faith Publishing author Linda M. Bolton is an inspiring call to integrate faith and fitness, offering practical and spiritual insight for achieving total wholeness—Spirit, Soul, and Body.
Newnan, GA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Stay Faithfully Fit”: A Faith-Driven Exploration of Holistic Wellness Rooted in Biblical Principles. Linda is a Minister of Fitness, a motivational speaker, the author of seven books, and the founder of Stay Faithfully Fit in Newnan, Georgia. After leaving the U.S. Army, she committed to building a community that empowers women through health, wellness, and fitness, using Christian principles. At fifty-nine, she became the National Physique Committee (NPC) Women’s Physique Overall Champion, with the desire to inspire women to pursue their own fitness goals. Linda hosts “What Is Your Perspective Podcast,” women’s empowerment seminars, fitness programs, and webinars, and appears on radio and TV programs, podcasts, and in fitness publications.
Linda’s enthusiasm radiates when she walks into a room. With contagious, authentic, and undeniable energy. Her dynamic messages are infused with grace, wisdom, compassion, and empathy. Her spontaneous, no-nonsense approach is complemented by an intriguing sense of humor that uplifts and inspires her listeners. The catchy phrases she uses, such as “I’m Just Saying” and “Praise Him, I Said,” ignite the moment and capture the audience’s attention as she passionately discusses the four “P’s”: Process, Preparation, Possession, and Promise.
She shares the foundations and teachings of “Stay Faithfully Fit,” which are entwined with her personal and professional experiences as a woman of faith with a call to further the gospel of Jesus Christ through fitness. Her ability to integrate spiritual, mental, and physical fitness concepts is powerful, compelling, and encouraging. The book reveals a magnetic force that empowers and equips those who dare to pursue their potential as Kingdom Soldiers, embracing total wholeness with a Kingdom mindset to Stay Faithfully Fit and Focused!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda M. Bolton’s new book presents a holistic approach to wellness that emphasizes dependence on God’s Word and the development of disciplined living for a life of purpose and transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Stay Faithfully Fit: Minister of Fitness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stay Faithfully Fit: Minister of Fitness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Linda’s enthusiasm radiates when she walks into a room. With contagious, authentic, and undeniable energy. Her dynamic messages are infused with grace, wisdom, compassion, and empathy. Her spontaneous, no-nonsense approach is complemented by an intriguing sense of humor that uplifts and inspires her listeners. The catchy phrases she uses, such as “I’m Just Saying” and “Praise Him, I Said,” ignite the moment and capture the audience’s attention as she passionately discusses the four “P’s”: Process, Preparation, Possession, and Promise.
She shares the foundations and teachings of “Stay Faithfully Fit,” which are entwined with her personal and professional experiences as a woman of faith with a call to further the gospel of Jesus Christ through fitness. Her ability to integrate spiritual, mental, and physical fitness concepts is powerful, compelling, and encouraging. The book reveals a magnetic force that empowers and equips those who dare to pursue their potential as Kingdom Soldiers, embracing total wholeness with a Kingdom mindset to Stay Faithfully Fit and Focused!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda M. Bolton’s new book presents a holistic approach to wellness that emphasizes dependence on God’s Word and the development of disciplined living for a life of purpose and transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Stay Faithfully Fit: Minister of Fitness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stay Faithfully Fit: Minister of Fitness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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