Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released "Jay Gee" is an Inspiring Illustrated Story That Highlights the Power of Humility, Service, and Compassion
“Jay Gee” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is a faith-inspired story that follows a humble servant whose life demonstrates empathy, courage, and dedication to helping others.
Big Pool, MD, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Jay Gee”: an uplifting illustrated story that explores the value of kindness, humility, and service to others. “Jay Gee” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Bright, a graduate of Athens State University with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and computer science, who has spent forty-five years working in engineering, real estate investment, and agriculture. Through years of observing the natural world and reflecting on life’s patterns, he developed a series of guiding principles he calls “truths,” explored in his FACES book series—Freedom, Acceptance, Chastity, Evangelism, and Self-Sacrifice. This fifth installment focuses on service, highlighting the dedication of evangelists and missionaries whose compassionate work brings the message of faith to others. Drawing inspiration from life on a rural farm in Western Maryland with his wife, Susan, Bright uses reflections and storytelling to illustrate how everyday acts of kindness, care, and sacrifice demonstrate the heart of the Christian life.
Bright shares, “This story is about Johnny Green, Jay Gee for short, the selfless servant. At a young age, Johnny develops the character trait of being a team player. He learns to focus on himself to be the best that he can be, while at the same time observing the needs of other people and providing whatever small or large assistance he is capable of delivering. In today’s hustle and bustle world, the focus usually centers around the “Me! Me! Me!” mentality. “What’s in it for me?” has become our mantra. Johnny is not this type of person, and through the various adventures in the book, he provides a positive role model. He and his loyal sidekick Kierra demonstrate what could be one of the many aspects of the Christian life.
During one of his adventures, he and Kierra encounter Panda the cat. They rescue her and bring her with them on their many journeys. Johnny’s bravery, also known as meekness, is on display when he rescues a family from a burning house. Is there anything that Johnny cannot do? That’s the question. God’s favor shines on Johnny and his many earthly escapades. Johnny is a shining example of what it means to have empathy and compassion for all peoples, tongues, and creeds.
When we patiently wait upon The Lord and His plans for our life, we show true loyalty to Him and His desires for our happiness. Johnny is the consummate example of what it means to be grateful and humble. When we align ourselves with the predetermined purpose of God’s intent for our life, life becomes meaningful. Each of us should possess the Spirit of Thanksgiving with a mindset of humble gratitude, seizing every precious moment of the present, and being content with our lot in life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and uplifting reminder that compassion, humility, and service remain powerful guiding principles for everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Jay Gee” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jay Gee”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bright shares, “This story is about Johnny Green, Jay Gee for short, the selfless servant. At a young age, Johnny develops the character trait of being a team player. He learns to focus on himself to be the best that he can be, while at the same time observing the needs of other people and providing whatever small or large assistance he is capable of delivering. In today’s hustle and bustle world, the focus usually centers around the “Me! Me! Me!” mentality. “What’s in it for me?” has become our mantra. Johnny is not this type of person, and through the various adventures in the book, he provides a positive role model. He and his loyal sidekick Kierra demonstrate what could be one of the many aspects of the Christian life.
During one of his adventures, he and Kierra encounter Panda the cat. They rescue her and bring her with them on their many journeys. Johnny’s bravery, also known as meekness, is on display when he rescues a family from a burning house. Is there anything that Johnny cannot do? That’s the question. God’s favor shines on Johnny and his many earthly escapades. Johnny is a shining example of what it means to have empathy and compassion for all peoples, tongues, and creeds.
When we patiently wait upon The Lord and His plans for our life, we show true loyalty to Him and His desires for our happiness. Johnny is the consummate example of what it means to be grateful and humble. When we align ourselves with the predetermined purpose of God’s intent for our life, life becomes meaningful. Each of us should possess the Spirit of Thanksgiving with a mindset of humble gratitude, seizing every precious moment of the present, and being content with our lot in life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and uplifting reminder that compassion, humility, and service remain powerful guiding principles for everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Jay Gee” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jay Gee”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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