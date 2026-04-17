E.J. Rodriguez’s Newly Released "The Oppression" is a Gripping Supernatural Thriller That Plunges Readers Into the Unseen Battle Between Faith and Darkness
“The Oppression” from Christian Faith Publishing author E.J. Rodriguez is a suspense-filled novel inspired by real-life accounts, exploring the terrifying reality of spiritual warfare and the power of faith in the face of evil.
New York, NY, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Oppression”: a chilling and immersive story that confronts the unseen forces shaping the human soul. “The Oppression” is the creation of published author, E.J. Rodriguez, a retired Air Force veteran who completed his undergraduate studies from both Air University and University of Arizona Global Campus and his graduate studies from Liberty University. Upon retirement, he became an associate Evangelical pastor at a local church and member of Billy Graham’s Rapid Response Chaplain Team, before eventually returning back to his childhood Catholic faith. Today, he is a practicing Catholic and a member of the Auxilium Christianorum, which is a Catholic association dedicated to the discipline of spiritual warfare.
E.J. Rodriguez shares, “For the Aldana family, a weekend getaway to the mountains of Eastern Tennessee seemed like a simple escape—just another chance to make memories. But while casually scouting investment properties near Gatlinburg, Gabe Aldana and his son, Ryan, unknowingly awaken something far darker than they could ever have imagined. What begins as a simple detour soon spirals into a series of relentless, terrifying events that begin to tear the family apart. The very fabric of evil, once only a whisper in the shadows, suddenly becomes all too real. As their world unravels, the strength of their family’s bond, love, perseverance, and faith are tested in ways they never thought possible. Desperate for answers, Gabe and his wife, Janet, turn to Catholic exorcist Father Elio Marco, who soon reveals a conspiracy far more sinister than they could have ever anticipated.
This haunting and visceral tale, based on real-life accounts of supernatural events, exposes the toll such horrors take on the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of those involved. It plunges deep into the unrelenting struggle of spiritual warfare, where the line between hope and despair grows increasingly blurred, and the battle against fear, doubt, and hopelessness becomes a fight for their very souls.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E.J. Rodriguez’s new book delivers a powerful blend of suspense and faith, inviting readers to confront the reality of evil while discovering the enduring strength found in belief and love.
Consumers can purchase “The Oppression” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Oppression”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
E.J. Rodriguez shares, “For the Aldana family, a weekend getaway to the mountains of Eastern Tennessee seemed like a simple escape—just another chance to make memories. But while casually scouting investment properties near Gatlinburg, Gabe Aldana and his son, Ryan, unknowingly awaken something far darker than they could ever have imagined. What begins as a simple detour soon spirals into a series of relentless, terrifying events that begin to tear the family apart. The very fabric of evil, once only a whisper in the shadows, suddenly becomes all too real. As their world unravels, the strength of their family’s bond, love, perseverance, and faith are tested in ways they never thought possible. Desperate for answers, Gabe and his wife, Janet, turn to Catholic exorcist Father Elio Marco, who soon reveals a conspiracy far more sinister than they could have ever anticipated.
This haunting and visceral tale, based on real-life accounts of supernatural events, exposes the toll such horrors take on the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of those involved. It plunges deep into the unrelenting struggle of spiritual warfare, where the line between hope and despair grows increasingly blurred, and the battle against fear, doubt, and hopelessness becomes a fight for their very souls.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E.J. Rodriguez’s new book delivers a powerful blend of suspense and faith, inviting readers to confront the reality of evil while discovering the enduring strength found in belief and love.
Consumers can purchase “The Oppression” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Oppression”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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