Ross Feller Casey Announces Attorney Kevin J. McHale Has Joined the Firm
Philadelphia, PA, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ross Feller Casey, LLP, one of the nation’s leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms, today announced that Kevin J. McHale has joined the firm as an associate attorney, where he will represent catastrophically injured individuals and their families in complex personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.
McHale brings experience handling high-stakes catastrophic injury and medical malpractice cases on both the defense and plaintiff sides. Prior to joining Ross Feller Casey, he practiced at a Philadelphia-area personal injury firm and previously worked at an Am Law 200 defense firm in its medical malpractice group, where he litigated complex cases from inception through resolution. His experience provides valuable insight into how hospitals, physicians, and insurance companies evaluate and defend claims.
A Philadelphia-area native, McHale graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in criminology, where he lettered multiple years as a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team. He earned recognition from the Intercollegiate Rowing Association All-Academic Team and The Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team. Prior to college, he was a two-time national champion at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.
McHale later earned a full merit scholarship to Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, where he excelled in litigation-focused coursework and published an article in the Texas Environmental Law Journal. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
McHale was raised in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and currently resides in Center City, Philadelphia.
About Ross Feller Casey
Ross Feller Casey, LLP is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms. Based in Philadelphia, the firm represents clients throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey in complex catastrophic injury cases, including birth injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and wrongful death. The firm is celebrating its 20th year representing individuals and families harmed by negligence.
McHale brings experience handling high-stakes catastrophic injury and medical malpractice cases on both the defense and plaintiff sides. Prior to joining Ross Feller Casey, he practiced at a Philadelphia-area personal injury firm and previously worked at an Am Law 200 defense firm in its medical malpractice group, where he litigated complex cases from inception through resolution. His experience provides valuable insight into how hospitals, physicians, and insurance companies evaluate and defend claims.
A Philadelphia-area native, McHale graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in criminology, where he lettered multiple years as a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team. He earned recognition from the Intercollegiate Rowing Association All-Academic Team and The Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team. Prior to college, he was a two-time national champion at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School.
McHale later earned a full merit scholarship to Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, where he excelled in litigation-focused coursework and published an article in the Texas Environmental Law Journal. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
McHale was raised in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and currently resides in Center City, Philadelphia.
About Ross Feller Casey
Ross Feller Casey, LLP is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms. Based in Philadelphia, the firm represents clients throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey in complex catastrophic injury cases, including birth injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and wrongful death. The firm is celebrating its 20th year representing individuals and families harmed by negligence.
Contact
Ross Feller Casey LLPContact
Mario Cattabiani
215-515-4401
https://www.rossfellercasey.com
Mario Cattabiani
215-515-4401
https://www.rossfellercasey.com
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