Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Theranostics Alliance (RMTA) Advances Federal Policy in Radiopharmaceuticals and Theranostics
New Division of NEMA Focused on Strengthening Personalized Care for Patients
Rosslyn, VA, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance (MITA) PET Group announced that it is rebranding and will now be known as the Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Theranostics Alliance (RMTA). RMTA will continue the MITA PET group legacy of advancing federal policies impacting diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and will expand its issue focus to include the growing field of theranostics, which are transforming how serious diseases — including cancers, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s – are detected.
RMTA, a division of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), unites developers of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals with manufacturers of isotopes, contrast agents, nuclear imaging technologies, and integrated theranostic platforms across the healthcare industry.
“Diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics are redefining precision medicine, but continued progress depends on a policy environment that keeps pace with innovation,” said Sue Bunning, executive director of RMTA. “RMTA will serve as a strong, unified voice to advance policies that expand patient access, support innovation, and reinforce American leadership in these critical technologies.”
The division will engage policymakers and stakeholders to address barriers to access, modernize regulatory and reimbursement frameworks, and advance policies that enhance safety, ensure quality, and improve patient outcomes across the care continuum.
About RMTA:
The Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturers & Theranostics Alliance (RMTA) is the leading association and collective voice for the radiopharmaceutical and contrast agent sector. Members include developers of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, as well as manufacturers of isotopes, contrast agents, nuclear imaging technologies, and integrated theranostic platforms. RMTA pursues policies that improve patient care through patient safety, product quality, and ensuring access to critical innovative diagnostics and therapies for patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic and non-chronic health conditions. RMTA is a division of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA).
RMTA, a division of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), unites developers of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals with manufacturers of isotopes, contrast agents, nuclear imaging technologies, and integrated theranostic platforms across the healthcare industry.
“Diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and theranostics are redefining precision medicine, but continued progress depends on a policy environment that keeps pace with innovation,” said Sue Bunning, executive director of RMTA. “RMTA will serve as a strong, unified voice to advance policies that expand patient access, support innovation, and reinforce American leadership in these critical technologies.”
The division will engage policymakers and stakeholders to address barriers to access, modernize regulatory and reimbursement frameworks, and advance policies that enhance safety, ensure quality, and improve patient outcomes across the care continuum.
About RMTA:
The Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturers & Theranostics Alliance (RMTA) is the leading association and collective voice for the radiopharmaceutical and contrast agent sector. Members include developers of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, as well as manufacturers of isotopes, contrast agents, nuclear imaging technologies, and integrated theranostic platforms. RMTA pursues policies that improve patient care through patient safety, product quality, and ensuring access to critical innovative diagnostics and therapies for patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic and non-chronic health conditions. RMTA is a division of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA).
Contact
Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Theranostics Alliance (RMTA)Contact
Sarah Feagan
616-560-2059
https://www.petimagingresources.com/
Sarah Feagan
616-560-2059
https://www.petimagingresources.com/
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