Pure Touch Cleaning Services Introduces “Seen, Not Heard” Approach for NYC Commercial Real Estate
New York City commercial cleaning company Pure Touch Cleaning Services launches a “Seen, Not Heard” philosophy designed specifically for office buildings, multi-tenant properties, gyms, and commercial real estate across Brooklyn and Manhattan. Property managers and building owners can now enjoy perfectly clean spaces every morning with zero disruption to tenants or operations.
Brooklyn, NY, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pure Touch Cleaning Services today announced its new “Seen, Not Heard” approach to commercial cleaning — a philosophy that delivers spotless, professional workspaces without ever interrupting the flow of business.
In today’s competitive commercial real estate market, property managers and building owners know that cleanliness directly impacts tenant satisfaction, lease renewals, and property value. Yet many still deal with noisy daytime crews, visible equipment, or inconsistent results that frustrate tenants.
Pure Touch’s “Seen, Not Heard” model solves this by focusing on discreet after-hours service. Trained teams arrive after close, complete thorough nightly janitorial work, high-touch disinfection, and detailed cleaning, then leave the space pristine — with no one ever seeing or hearing them.
“Property managers shouldn’t have to worry about cleaning or explain it to tenants,” said the owner of Pure Touch Cleaning Services. “They should simply walk into a clean, healthy, professional environment every single day. That’s the standard we deliver for offices, multi-tenant buildings, fitness centers, and commercial properties throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the rest of New York City.”
The company specializes in:
Nightly office cleaning
Multi-tenant building maintenance
Gym and fitness center disinfection
Post-construction cleanup
Commercial carpet and facility care
All work is performed with eco-friendly products and proven checklists to minimize disruption and maximize results.
For more information or to request a free quote for commercial cleaning services in NYC, visit puretouchcleaningservices.com.
In today’s competitive commercial real estate market, property managers and building owners know that cleanliness directly impacts tenant satisfaction, lease renewals, and property value. Yet many still deal with noisy daytime crews, visible equipment, or inconsistent results that frustrate tenants.
Pure Touch’s “Seen, Not Heard” model solves this by focusing on discreet after-hours service. Trained teams arrive after close, complete thorough nightly janitorial work, high-touch disinfection, and detailed cleaning, then leave the space pristine — with no one ever seeing or hearing them.
“Property managers shouldn’t have to worry about cleaning or explain it to tenants,” said the owner of Pure Touch Cleaning Services. “They should simply walk into a clean, healthy, professional environment every single day. That’s the standard we deliver for offices, multi-tenant buildings, fitness centers, and commercial properties throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the rest of New York City.”
The company specializes in:
Nightly office cleaning
Multi-tenant building maintenance
Gym and fitness center disinfection
Post-construction cleanup
Commercial carpet and facility care
All work is performed with eco-friendly products and proven checklists to minimize disruption and maximize results.
For more information or to request a free quote for commercial cleaning services in NYC, visit puretouchcleaningservices.com.
Contact
Pure Touch Cleaning ServicesContact
Andrew Gandolfo
917-618-9591
puretouchcleaningservices.com
Andrew Gandolfo
917-618-9591
puretouchcleaningservices.com
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