Wellness-Oriented Travel Gains Momentum in Chau Doc for Summer 2026
As demand for wellness-focused travel continues to rise, more Vietnamese families are seeking destinations that offer tranquility, nature, and culturally enriching experiences. This summer, Chau Doc is emerging as a compelling choice, blending spiritual heritage with serene landscapes in the Mekong Delta.
Chau Doc, An Giang, Vietnam, April 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In response to this growing trend, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has introduced its seasonal offering, “Peaceful Summer 2026,” designed to provide guests with a relaxing and balanced getaway in a calm, nature-inspired setting.
Located at the foothills of Nui Sam and adjacent to the tranquil Xang Canal, the resort offers convenient access to well-known cultural and spiritual attractions such as Xu Goddess Temple, Tay An Pagoda, and Thoai Ngoc Hau Mausoleum. The area has seen increasing visitor interest, particularly during peak domestic travel periods.
A representative of the resort shared:
“Travelers today are increasingly looking for meaningful escapes—where relaxation, cultural exploration, and personal well-being come together. With ‘Peaceful Summer 2026,’ we aim to offer a retreat that reflects this shift in travel preferences, especially for families and leisure travelers.”
The program is available for new bookings with rates starting from VND 1,400,000 per room per night (for two guests), valid for stays from April 15 to October 31, 2026. Rates may vary during weekends, public holidays, and Tet.
The package includes daily breakfast, a welcome drink upon arrival, and complimentary access to on-site facilities such as the swimming pool, gym, and tennis court. In-room amenities include tea and coffee-making facilities, bottled mineral water, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property.
As Vietnam’s domestic tourism continues to recover and evolve, “slow travel” and wellness-oriented experiences are expected to remain key drivers shaping travel behavior in the coming months.
About MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Nestled at the foot of the legendary Nui Sam Mountain, alongside the tranquil Xang Canal, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort offers a seamless blend of unique riverside architecture and luxurious, modern amenities. More than just a place to stay, it is an upscale retreat where you can unwind, embrace serenity, and savor every relaxing moment to the fullest.
Located at the foothills of Nui Sam and adjacent to the tranquil Xang Canal, the resort offers convenient access to well-known cultural and spiritual attractions such as Xu Goddess Temple, Tay An Pagoda, and Thoai Ngoc Hau Mausoleum. The area has seen increasing visitor interest, particularly during peak domestic travel periods.
A representative of the resort shared:
“Travelers today are increasingly looking for meaningful escapes—where relaxation, cultural exploration, and personal well-being come together. With ‘Peaceful Summer 2026,’ we aim to offer a retreat that reflects this shift in travel preferences, especially for families and leisure travelers.”
The program is available for new bookings with rates starting from VND 1,400,000 per room per night (for two guests), valid for stays from April 15 to October 31, 2026. Rates may vary during weekends, public holidays, and Tet.
The package includes daily breakfast, a welcome drink upon arrival, and complimentary access to on-site facilities such as the swimming pool, gym, and tennis court. In-room amenities include tea and coffee-making facilities, bottled mineral water, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property.
As Vietnam’s domestic tourism continues to recover and evolve, “slow travel” and wellness-oriented experiences are expected to remain key drivers shaping travel behavior in the coming months.
About MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Nestled at the foot of the legendary Nui Sam Mountain, alongside the tranquil Xang Canal, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort offers a seamless blend of unique riverside architecture and luxurious, modern amenities. More than just a place to stay, it is an upscale retreat where you can unwind, embrace serenity, and savor every relaxing moment to the fullest.
Contact
MerPerle Nui Sam ResortContact
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
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