Walter H. Brown’s Newly Released "This Point of View" is a Thought-Provoking Theological Examination of Faith, Humanity, and Biblical Truth
“This Point of View” from Christian Faith Publishing author Walter H. Brown is a deeply reflective theological work that explores scripture, human identity, history, and God’s design—challenging readers to confront spiritual ignorance and rediscover biblical understanding through a faith-centered lens.
Port Hadlock, WA, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “This Point of View”: a spiritually driven exploration of humanity, faith, and God’s eternal design as revealed through Scripture. “This Point of View” is the creation of published author, Walter H. Brown, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1937. After enlisting in the US Navy and receiving an honorable discharge, he enrolled in Simmons University, where he received his bachelor of theology degree. He later earned his bachelor of arts degree from Temple Bible College in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Walter taught English as a second language, Bible knowledge, and religious education over a period of ten years, both in the Cameroons, West Africa, and in Zambia, South Central Africa. After traveling extensively throughout Africa, he returned to America and worked as a probation officer in Cincinnati, Ohio. He has pastored churches both in Kentucky, Ohio, and in the Pacific Northwest. From his experiences, he continues to persist with his love for humanity. Every human deserves the chance to be loved until proven otherwise. Beyond that, we owe it to ourselves to love them even stronger.
Brown shares, “This book, This Point of View, provides more answers than it has questions (with the exception of those theoretical questions that are in Chapter 16).
We begin by exploring some of the unanswered mysteries of “woman”: What is she? Who is she? What is the purpose of her existence? How can we (men) ascertain that we know her and affirm these “sedative assumptions” without coming to terms with our ignorance?
The miraculous survival of the bludgeoning of history’s misogynistic rebuttal against woman did not, in the least, remove her adamant stance from the porthole of a thousand unanswered questions. The more that men conclude a monopoly of her existence, the more they realize that they cannot mitigate their ‘imprisoned ignorance.’ There is a “momentous concern” over the increasing ignorance toward women, but what does the Bible tell us about her?
We also explore the origin of our civilization’s dark beginnings and how it has predicted our dark ending. Out of the myriad of its battles of bloodshed, its evil totalitarians, its bludgeoning by a myriad of political ideologies that were “hell-bent” on the eternal molding of civilization, the long-forgotten languishing of the masses beneath the adamant of cultural miasma, and the ‘Mother superstition’ that held our ancestors within its grip.
Today, it appears that men have expelled these “moldings of our history” and have shoved them aside as nothing more than a rejection of the myths of a mnemonic garbage heap of a gone-by age.
Yet, to our unawareness, the blood of our progenitors that flows hot in our veins as we speak a blasphemous rhetoric that is heard to the boundaries of the universe. Today, the cosmos trembles beneath the panoramic spectacle of the “abhorrent” that history is mandated and accountable for:
“For we know that the whole creation groans and labors with birth pangs together until now.” (Romans 8:22, KJV)
With the same unsettling spirit of ignorance that our ancestors held and the same forces that kept them in check, are controlling us today.
Messiah’s Cross is like a plumb line to the earth made of the ancient Semitic characters. Beside each symbol is its meaning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter H. Brown’s new book offers readers a challenging and contemplative examination of Scripture, theology, and the moral trajectory of civilization, encouraging a deeper engagement with faith, accountability, and biblical perspective.
Consumers can purchase “This Point of View” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This Point of View”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Walter taught English as a second language, Bible knowledge, and religious education over a period of ten years, both in the Cameroons, West Africa, and in Zambia, South Central Africa. After traveling extensively throughout Africa, he returned to America and worked as a probation officer in Cincinnati, Ohio. He has pastored churches both in Kentucky, Ohio, and in the Pacific Northwest. From his experiences, he continues to persist with his love for humanity. Every human deserves the chance to be loved until proven otherwise. Beyond that, we owe it to ourselves to love them even stronger.
Brown shares, “This book, This Point of View, provides more answers than it has questions (with the exception of those theoretical questions that are in Chapter 16).
We begin by exploring some of the unanswered mysteries of “woman”: What is she? Who is she? What is the purpose of her existence? How can we (men) ascertain that we know her and affirm these “sedative assumptions” without coming to terms with our ignorance?
The miraculous survival of the bludgeoning of history’s misogynistic rebuttal against woman did not, in the least, remove her adamant stance from the porthole of a thousand unanswered questions. The more that men conclude a monopoly of her existence, the more they realize that they cannot mitigate their ‘imprisoned ignorance.’ There is a “momentous concern” over the increasing ignorance toward women, but what does the Bible tell us about her?
We also explore the origin of our civilization’s dark beginnings and how it has predicted our dark ending. Out of the myriad of its battles of bloodshed, its evil totalitarians, its bludgeoning by a myriad of political ideologies that were “hell-bent” on the eternal molding of civilization, the long-forgotten languishing of the masses beneath the adamant of cultural miasma, and the ‘Mother superstition’ that held our ancestors within its grip.
Today, it appears that men have expelled these “moldings of our history” and have shoved them aside as nothing more than a rejection of the myths of a mnemonic garbage heap of a gone-by age.
Yet, to our unawareness, the blood of our progenitors that flows hot in our veins as we speak a blasphemous rhetoric that is heard to the boundaries of the universe. Today, the cosmos trembles beneath the panoramic spectacle of the “abhorrent” that history is mandated and accountable for:
“For we know that the whole creation groans and labors with birth pangs together until now.” (Romans 8:22, KJV)
With the same unsettling spirit of ignorance that our ancestors held and the same forces that kept them in check, are controlling us today.
Messiah’s Cross is like a plumb line to the earth made of the ancient Semitic characters. Beside each symbol is its meaning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter H. Brown’s new book offers readers a challenging and contemplative examination of Scripture, theology, and the moral trajectory of civilization, encouraging a deeper engagement with faith, accountability, and biblical perspective.
Consumers can purchase “This Point of View” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This Point of View”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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