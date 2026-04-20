Bill Kiely’s Newly Released "Threads of My Life" Shares a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Reflecting Personal Journeys, Family, and Faith
“Threads of My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Kiely is a moving collection of poetry that explores personal experiences, family legacy, and emotional growth through reflective and heartfelt verse.
Naugatuck, CT, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Threads of My Life”: a deeply personal and reflective collection of poetry that weaves together themes of family, loss, love, and self-discovery. “Threads of My Life” is the creation of published author, Bill Kiely.
Kiely shares, “Threads of My Life is a collection of poetry that embraces my inner directions, my family’s histories, and the poetic path we are all on. These poems represent my view of the world within my heart. Many of the stories within are my own personal journeys to self and my acceptance of things that I cannot change. I use threads as a means of communication, telling a story, just like my grandfather did so many years ago when he shared his life story. In my grandfather’s words, here’s the poem titled “A Well-Worn Thread”:
Some truths were staged and given their place,
Yet these priceless dribbles set the storied pace.
Uphill he walked to school each day,
Uphill to home and back the same way,
In knee deep snow, barefooted too
Every day was different, every challenge new.
Fabled imaginings from a well-worn thread
He made us laugh for the words he said.
My father’s early death and my grandfather’s storytelling were major factors that inspired my voice to be heard.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Kiely’s new book provides an uplifting and relatable collection for readers who appreciate poetry rooted in authentic life experiences and emotional depth.
Consumers can purchase “Threads of My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Threads of My Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kiely shares, “Threads of My Life is a collection of poetry that embraces my inner directions, my family’s histories, and the poetic path we are all on. These poems represent my view of the world within my heart. Many of the stories within are my own personal journeys to self and my acceptance of things that I cannot change. I use threads as a means of communication, telling a story, just like my grandfather did so many years ago when he shared his life story. In my grandfather’s words, here’s the poem titled “A Well-Worn Thread”:
Some truths were staged and given their place,
Yet these priceless dribbles set the storied pace.
Uphill he walked to school each day,
Uphill to home and back the same way,
In knee deep snow, barefooted too
Every day was different, every challenge new.
Fabled imaginings from a well-worn thread
He made us laugh for the words he said.
My father’s early death and my grandfather’s storytelling were major factors that inspired my voice to be heard.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Kiely’s new book provides an uplifting and relatable collection for readers who appreciate poetry rooted in authentic life experiences and emotional depth.
Consumers can purchase “Threads of My Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Threads of My Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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