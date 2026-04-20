Jimmy Delgado’s Newly Released "79:11: Preserve Those About to Die" is a Powerful Memoir of Redemption, Prison Transformation, and the Life-Changing Power of God

“79:11: Preserve Those About to Die” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Delgado is a gripping testimony that chronicles a life marked by crime, incarceration, and spiritual awakening, revealing how faith can transform even the darkest circumstances.