Jimmy Delgado’s Newly Released "79:11: Preserve Those About to Die" is a Powerful Memoir of Redemption, Prison Transformation, and the Life-Changing Power of God
“79:11: Preserve Those About to Die” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Delgado is a gripping testimony that chronicles a life marked by crime, incarceration, and spiritual awakening, revealing how faith can transform even the darkest circumstances.
New York, NY, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “79:11: Preserve Those About to Die”: a raw and compelling autobiographical account that offers readers an unfiltered look at the realities of prison life, gang culture, and the transformative power of faith. “79:11: Preserve Those About to Die” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Delgado, who was a self-described professional loser; a fool among fools. He made every wrong decision. Then he witnessed a miracle. He found purpose, life and freedom inside a maximum-security prison. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary, he took on a life’s mission to help change men’s lives by instilling value and hope for a brighter future through the love of almighty God. His vision; no more prisons only God-filled universities and colleges.
Delgado shares, “This is the life story and testimony of a man who began as a troubled youth, ending up with three life sentences. Included is an accurate history of the gang violence that rocked the Texas prison system to its core from someone who lived through it. This same man, the author, spent thirteen years in solitary confinement. Feel the helplessness of prisoners upon learning of a loved one’s death. God heard the groaning of these prisoners and moved in a mighty way, raising up senators, prison directors, and wardens who wanted change. He raised violent prisoners with life sentences and changed their hearts. Witness firsthand how God used all these individuals, along with the author of this work, to unfurl His vision of what He deemed would be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Delgado’s new book offers an inspiring and challenging narrative that encourages readers to reflect on forgiveness, faith, and the potential for change in every life.
Consumers can purchase “79:11: Preserve Those About to Die” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “79:11: Preserve Those About to Die”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Delgado shares, “This is the life story and testimony of a man who began as a troubled youth, ending up with three life sentences. Included is an accurate history of the gang violence that rocked the Texas prison system to its core from someone who lived through it. This same man, the author, spent thirteen years in solitary confinement. Feel the helplessness of prisoners upon learning of a loved one’s death. God heard the groaning of these prisoners and moved in a mighty way, raising up senators, prison directors, and wardens who wanted change. He raised violent prisoners with life sentences and changed their hearts. Witness firsthand how God used all these individuals, along with the author of this work, to unfurl His vision of what He deemed would be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Delgado’s new book offers an inspiring and challenging narrative that encourages readers to reflect on forgiveness, faith, and the potential for change in every life.
Consumers can purchase “79:11: Preserve Those About to Die” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “79:11: Preserve Those About to Die”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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