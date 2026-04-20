Manuel Montellano III’s Newly Released "Milagrito" is a Powerful Story of Faith, Family, and Healing After Unimaginable Loss
“Milagrito” from Christian Faith Publishing author Manuel Montellano III is an emotionally charged novel that explores the depths of grief, the strength of a father’s love, and the enduring hope found through faith and redemption.
San Antonio, TX, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Milagrito”: a deeply moving and heartfelt novel centered on love, loss, and the unbreakable bond between a father and his child. “Milagrito” is the creation of published author, Manuel Montellano III, who spiraled into grief until a mysterious elderly woman shared a moving story about a father and son reunited in heaven, encouraging him that his future children would be blessed by their guardian angel. Her words proved true as Manuel was later blessed with five children and three grandchildren. Writing became his therapy, and years later—after surviving COVID-19 in 2020—he completed Milagrito and La Cruz. Milagrito tells the story of Baby Manuel and honors not only his angel child but the love, legacy, and hope surrounding many families who carry similar loss.
Montellano shares, “Angel babies are the infants and young children parents lose as their precious lives are just beginning.
Carlos Alvarez endured a difficult childhood. His parents were neglectful and abusive, both verbally and physically. At a young age, Carlos’s father was sent to prison, and a wonderful man named Dennis entered his life. Dennis would give Carlos a beloved baby brother, Evan. Sadly, Dennis and Evan would be taken from Carlos. Losing the two people he loved most in the world made Carlos angry and reckless. He felt alone until he created his own family by forming a street gang.
Carlos was on a dangerous path when he met the love of his life, Angelica. Under difficult circumstances, they brought a special little boy into the world—Denny Evan. Carlos falls completely in love with his son, even forsaking a troubled Angelica, whom he loved deeply. Carlos moves his son away from his home and past, creating a wonderful life for him and Denny. Nearing his seventh birthday, Denny has a terrible accident and passes away.
Milagrito is an American story. It’s a Mexican American story. A San Antonio, Texas, story. It’s a story of loss, a story of faith, and a story of true love. It’s a story of family, a story of breaking the cycle of poor parenting, and a story of people turning their lives around. Milagrito is a story of an angel baby and the father who could not come to terms with losing his son.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Manuel Montellano III’s new book is a poignant and faith-filled novel that examines generational trauma, redemption, and the hope that can emerge even in life’s darkest moments. The story reminds readers that love endures, faith sustains, and even profound grief can give birth to healing.
Consumers can purchase “Milagrito” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Milagrito”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Montellano shares, “Angel babies are the infants and young children parents lose as their precious lives are just beginning.
Carlos Alvarez endured a difficult childhood. His parents were neglectful and abusive, both verbally and physically. At a young age, Carlos’s father was sent to prison, and a wonderful man named Dennis entered his life. Dennis would give Carlos a beloved baby brother, Evan. Sadly, Dennis and Evan would be taken from Carlos. Losing the two people he loved most in the world made Carlos angry and reckless. He felt alone until he created his own family by forming a street gang.
Carlos was on a dangerous path when he met the love of his life, Angelica. Under difficult circumstances, they brought a special little boy into the world—Denny Evan. Carlos falls completely in love with his son, even forsaking a troubled Angelica, whom he loved deeply. Carlos moves his son away from his home and past, creating a wonderful life for him and Denny. Nearing his seventh birthday, Denny has a terrible accident and passes away.
Milagrito is an American story. It’s a Mexican American story. A San Antonio, Texas, story. It’s a story of loss, a story of faith, and a story of true love. It’s a story of family, a story of breaking the cycle of poor parenting, and a story of people turning their lives around. Milagrito is a story of an angel baby and the father who could not come to terms with losing his son.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Manuel Montellano III’s new book is a poignant and faith-filled novel that examines generational trauma, redemption, and the hope that can emerge even in life’s darkest moments. The story reminds readers that love endures, faith sustains, and even profound grief can give birth to healing.
Consumers can purchase “Milagrito” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Milagrito”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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