Christina McQueen’s Newly Released “I Just Can’t Wait!” is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating the Joys of Childhood and Family
“I Just Can’t Wait!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina McQueen is a fun and relatable children’s book that uses humor and imagination to remind young readers to enjoy being a kid.
Boardman, OH, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I Just Can’t Wait!”: a playful and engaging children’s story that explores the excitement of growing up while highlighting the simple joys of childhood. “I Just Can’t Wait!” is the creation of published author, Christina McQueen, a faith-driven storyteller who delights in creating fun, relatable stories that spark imagination and joy in young readers. She is passionate about using her writing to glorify God and reflect His goodness in everyday life. A graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in communication, she is currently pursuing her MBA. Christina lives in Northeast Ohio with her husband, their two children, and their two dogs, and enjoys spending time with her family while continuing to create uplifting stories.
McQueen shares, “Mila is convinced that growing up will be so much fun! No bedtimes, no rules, and best of all—no one telling her what to do. But when her mom shares the real story of what it’s like to be a grown-up, Mila starts to wonder, is it really as amazing as she thought?
With hilarious storytelling and playful illustrations, I Just Can’t Wait! is a laugh-out-loud bedtime tale that reminds kids to enjoy the magic of childhood—because being a grown-up isn’t always as easy as it seems!
Perfect for kids and parents alike, this heartwarming story will have families giggling together and cherishing the joys of being little.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina McQueen’s new book is a charming addition to any child’s library and a perfect resource for shared family reading.
Consumers can purchase “I Just Can’t Wait!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Just Can’t Wait!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McQueen shares, “Mila is convinced that growing up will be so much fun! No bedtimes, no rules, and best of all—no one telling her what to do. But when her mom shares the real story of what it’s like to be a grown-up, Mila starts to wonder, is it really as amazing as she thought?
With hilarious storytelling and playful illustrations, I Just Can’t Wait! is a laugh-out-loud bedtime tale that reminds kids to enjoy the magic of childhood—because being a grown-up isn’t always as easy as it seems!
Perfect for kids and parents alike, this heartwarming story will have families giggling together and cherishing the joys of being little.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina McQueen’s new book is a charming addition to any child’s library and a perfect resource for shared family reading.
Consumers can purchase “I Just Can’t Wait!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Just Can’t Wait!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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