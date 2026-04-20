Lee’Ah Breeze’s Newly Released “Loveable and Hugable Big Foots” is a Whimsical, Faith-Inspired Children’s Book Celebrating Friendship, Kindness, and Imagination
“Loveable and Hugable Big Foots” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee’Ah Breeze is a joyful and creatively illustrated collection introducing playful Big Foot characters whose adventures share messages of compassion, faith, and fun for readers of all ages.
New York, NY, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Loveable and Hugable Big Foots”: a colorful and imaginative children’s book that blends humor, heart, and uplifting messages through a cast of lovable Big Foot characters. “Loveable and Hugable Big Foots” is the creation of published author, Lee’Ah Breeze, who was born in the Puget Sound and raised in the Pacific Northwest. Inspired by a vivid dream after returning to her hometown, she created a cast of joyful teenage Big Foot characters that became the heart of her book. Each character was lovingly painted by hand over several years, reflecting her creativity, faith, and sense of fun, with the goal of bringing laughter and lighthearted enjoyment to readers.
Breeze shares, “Inspired by a divine dream and painted with joyful care, this unique collection introduces a lovable gang of Big Foots with big hearts, bold personalities, and spiritual wisdom. Whether they’re rescuing lost hikers, cooking up treats, or spreading messages of forgiveness and faith, these gentle giants remind us that kindness, laughter, and free will are worth celebrating. With vivid illustrations and uplifting stories, this book is a playful tribute to friendship, compassion, and God’s creativity—perfect for dreamers, families, and anyone who believes Big Foot might just be heaven-bound.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee’Ah Breeze’s new book offers a fun and uplifting reading experience designed to bring smiles, laughter, and a sense of wonder to readers young and old.
Consumers can purchase “Loveable and Hugable Big Foots” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Loveable and Hugable Big Foots”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Breeze shares, “Inspired by a divine dream and painted with joyful care, this unique collection introduces a lovable gang of Big Foots with big hearts, bold personalities, and spiritual wisdom. Whether they’re rescuing lost hikers, cooking up treats, or spreading messages of forgiveness and faith, these gentle giants remind us that kindness, laughter, and free will are worth celebrating. With vivid illustrations and uplifting stories, this book is a playful tribute to friendship, compassion, and God’s creativity—perfect for dreamers, families, and anyone who believes Big Foot might just be heaven-bound.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee’Ah Breeze’s new book offers a fun and uplifting reading experience designed to bring smiles, laughter, and a sense of wonder to readers young and old.
Consumers can purchase “Loveable and Hugable Big Foots” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Loveable and Hugable Big Foots”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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