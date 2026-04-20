Lee’Ah Breeze’s Newly Released “Loveable and Hugable Big Foots” is a Whimsical, Faith-Inspired Children’s Book Celebrating Friendship, Kindness, and Imagination

“Loveable and Hugable Big Foots” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee’Ah Breeze is a joyful and creatively illustrated collection introducing playful Big Foot characters whose adventures share messages of compassion, faith, and fun for readers of all ages.