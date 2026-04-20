Miz J’s Newly Released "Gabriella’s Amazing Sunflower" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Faith, Kindness, and the Power of Small Acts to Change Lives
“Gabriella’s Amazing Sunflower” from Christian Faith Publishing author Miz J is an uplifting children’s story that follows a young girl whose faith and compassion inspire hope, encouragement, and healing in the lives of those around her.
New York, NY, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Gabriella’s Amazing Sunflower”: a touching and faith-centered children’s story about the extraordinary impact of kindness and belief in God’s guidance. “Gabriella’s Amazing Sunflower” is the creation of published author, Miz J, a mother of three fabulous daughters and the grandmother of two wonderful granddaughters. She is originally from Queens, New York, and she now resides in New Jersey.
Miz J shares, “Spend a day in Gigi’s life and watch the miracles God performs for others. Her childlike faith and belief are inspiring and thought-provoking. In Mark 9:23 (NKJV), “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.”
Watch and see how God uses a child and a sunflower to bring peace, wisdom, hope, and joy to the lives of strangers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miz J’s new book is a meaningful reminder that even the smallest gesture, guided by faith, can make a powerful difference in someone’s life.
Consumers can purchase “Gabriella’s Amazing Sunflower” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gabriella’s Amazing Sunflower”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miz J shares, “Spend a day in Gigi’s life and watch the miracles God performs for others. Her childlike faith and belief are inspiring and thought-provoking. In Mark 9:23 (NKJV), “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.”
Watch and see how God uses a child and a sunflower to bring peace, wisdom, hope, and joy to the lives of strangers.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miz J’s new book is a meaningful reminder that even the smallest gesture, guided by faith, can make a powerful difference in someone’s life.
Consumers can purchase “Gabriella’s Amazing Sunflower” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gabriella’s Amazing Sunflower”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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