Author James Millhouse’s New Book, "Silent Shame," is a Gripping Thriller of a Mother and Her Children Whose Lives Are Upended by the Arrival of a Seemingly Perfect Man

Recent release “Silent Shame” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Millhouse is a stunning novel that centers around protagonist Tim Howard as he and his siblings struggle to survive against newcomer in the family, Harley Cooper. After the wedding of Harley and their stepmother Trudy, Harley turns violent. The story follows the children as they are desperate to find help from anyone who can bring them to safety.