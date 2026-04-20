Author James Millhouse’s New Book, "Silent Shame," is a Gripping Thriller of a Mother and Her Children Whose Lives Are Upended by the Arrival of a Seemingly Perfect Man
Recent release “Silent Shame” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Millhouse is a stunning novel that centers around protagonist Tim Howard as he and his siblings struggle to survive against newcomer in the family, Harley Cooper. After the wedding of Harley and their stepmother Trudy, Harley turns violent. The story follows the children as they are desperate to find help from anyone who can bring them to safety.
Covington, KY, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Millhouse, a veteran and alumnus of Cleveland State College and Lee College, has completed his new book, “Silent Shame”: a suspenseful tale of a widow and her children whose lives take a turn when a strange man enters their home and becomes a part of their family, only to reveal his violent side and his dark past.
“Dark secrets lurk in the old gray house unbeknownst to the outside world,” writes Millhouse. “The unexpected entry of gregarious Harley Cooper into a grieving family’s life brings the promise of stability and joy following a year fraught with tragedy. Introduced to newly widowed Trudy Howard and her stepchildren—Gary, Tanya, and Tim, including young biological daughters, Jeanie and Toni—at a Labor Day festival, Harley proves to be the life of any party. Harley wastes no time installing himself in the household as he and Trudy’s romance blossoms. The littlest children and Tim adore him, Tanya has a crush on him, and Gary rejects him.
“As the novelty of Harley’s presence wears off and the wedding day looms, a turbulent atmosphere creeps in. Disturbing details of his lurid past come to light, casting him in an ominous shadow, and hope for redeeming happiness is shattered as his behavior turns dangerously violent to bizarre. When he sets his lecherous sights on the children in Trudy’s absence, a downward spiral follows. After a rowdy wedding, Harley’s perversion only intensifies.
“The siblings find themselves trapped in a paralyzing web of fear, outside help impossible for dread of deadly consequences, until they reach the crucible of a daring move that may cost them their lives.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Millhouse’s chilling novel will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this shocking tale, where the unimaginable lurks just below the veneer of normalcy.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Silent Shame” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Dark secrets lurk in the old gray house unbeknownst to the outside world,” writes Millhouse. “The unexpected entry of gregarious Harley Cooper into a grieving family’s life brings the promise of stability and joy following a year fraught with tragedy. Introduced to newly widowed Trudy Howard and her stepchildren—Gary, Tanya, and Tim, including young biological daughters, Jeanie and Toni—at a Labor Day festival, Harley proves to be the life of any party. Harley wastes no time installing himself in the household as he and Trudy’s romance blossoms. The littlest children and Tim adore him, Tanya has a crush on him, and Gary rejects him.
“As the novelty of Harley’s presence wears off and the wedding day looms, a turbulent atmosphere creeps in. Disturbing details of his lurid past come to light, casting him in an ominous shadow, and hope for redeeming happiness is shattered as his behavior turns dangerously violent to bizarre. When he sets his lecherous sights on the children in Trudy’s absence, a downward spiral follows. After a rowdy wedding, Harley’s perversion only intensifies.
“The siblings find themselves trapped in a paralyzing web of fear, outside help impossible for dread of deadly consequences, until they reach the crucible of a daring move that may cost them their lives.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Millhouse’s chilling novel will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this shocking tale, where the unimaginable lurks just below the veneer of normalcy.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Silent Shame” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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