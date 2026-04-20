Author Alan Karam’s New Book, "Footsteps of Courage," Documents the Author’s Experiences Growing Up in Kurdistan During the Chaos of War and Political Unrest
Recent release “Footsteps of Courage” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Karam is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s experiences growing up as a child in Kurdistan during the chaos of war under Saddam Hussein's regime. Throughout his story of displacement and survival, Karam weaves a tale of strength and resilience amidst chaos and darkness.
Sandy, UT, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alan Karam, who was born in Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan, in 1981, during the tumultuous period of the Iran-Iraq War, has completed his new book, “Footsteps of Courage”: a powerful memoir that takes readers through the author’s journey from childhood innocence shattered by war to the harsh realities of growing up in a divided world.
In the heart of Kurdistan, Alan Karam’s childhood was shaped by the chaos of war, political unrest, and the struggle for survival. Born into a family that defied Saddam Hussein’s regime, his early years were marked by constant upheaval, from bombings and betrayals to the difficult decisions his family had to make to stay alive. As they fled from one temporary shelter to another, Alan faced hardships that no child should ever have to endure: loss, displacement, and the unbearable weight of responsibilities beyond his years.
“When I reflect on my own life, I am struck by how little control I’ve had over the forces that shaped me,” shares Karam. “It’s not something you realize right away—it’s the kind of awareness that slowly sinks in as you look back and trace the trajectory of your past. I was born into the chaos of war, raised in the shadow of political turmoil, and shaped by poverty that, at times, seemed to choke out any hope for a better future. My story isn’t one of simple survival; it’s one of endurance. It’s about learning to hold onto hope, even when the world around you seems determined to strip it away.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Karam’s moving account is not just about survival but about finding hope amid relentless despair, as well as a family’s resilience, the scars of conflict, and the fleeting moments of normalcy that carry the spirit of perseverance. Through his experiences of war, displacement, and the emotional turmoil of growing up under extraordinary circumstances, Karam’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Footsteps of Courage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In the heart of Kurdistan, Alan Karam’s childhood was shaped by the chaos of war, political unrest, and the struggle for survival. Born into a family that defied Saddam Hussein’s regime, his early years were marked by constant upheaval, from bombings and betrayals to the difficult decisions his family had to make to stay alive. As they fled from one temporary shelter to another, Alan faced hardships that no child should ever have to endure: loss, displacement, and the unbearable weight of responsibilities beyond his years.
“When I reflect on my own life, I am struck by how little control I’ve had over the forces that shaped me,” shares Karam. “It’s not something you realize right away—it’s the kind of awareness that slowly sinks in as you look back and trace the trajectory of your past. I was born into the chaos of war, raised in the shadow of political turmoil, and shaped by poverty that, at times, seemed to choke out any hope for a better future. My story isn’t one of simple survival; it’s one of endurance. It’s about learning to hold onto hope, even when the world around you seems determined to strip it away.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alan Karam’s moving account is not just about survival but about finding hope amid relentless despair, as well as a family’s resilience, the scars of conflict, and the fleeting moments of normalcy that carry the spirit of perseverance. Through his experiences of war, displacement, and the emotional turmoil of growing up under extraordinary circumstances, Karam’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Footsteps of Courage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories