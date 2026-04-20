Author Alan Karam’s New Book, "Footsteps of Courage," Documents the Author’s Experiences Growing Up in Kurdistan During the Chaos of War and Political Unrest

Recent release “Footsteps of Courage” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alan Karam is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s experiences growing up as a child in Kurdistan during the chaos of war under Saddam Hussein's regime. Throughout his story of displacement and survival, Karam weaves a tale of strength and resilience amidst chaos and darkness.