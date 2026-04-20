Author Eileen Tucker Cosby’s New Book “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon” Explores the Author's Experiences of Growing Up in Utah as a Black Girl
Recent release “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon: A Black Girl's Journey to Belonging in 1960s and 70s Utah: The Power of Kindness” from Covenant Books author Eileen Tucker Cosby is a compelling account of the author’s experiences as a Black girl growing up in Utah, documenting the kindness she encountered alongside the struggles she endured because of the color of her skin.
New River, AZ, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eileen Tucker Cosby, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in social and behavioral sciences from the University of Utah, has completed her new book, “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon: A Black Girl's Journey to Belonging in 1960s and 70s Utah: The Power of Kindness”: a moving and honest look at the author’s life growing up in Utah as a Black girl, and how she was treated differently by those around her because of the color of her skin despite the kindness of her Mormon friends and classmates.
Author Eileen Tucker Cosby has been in business development, corporate marketing, and sales executive for over thirty years. She delivers transformative, dynamic, and engaging Kindness and Belonging keynotes, consulting, training, and master of ceremonies programs. Cosby works with organizations to improve morale, retain key employees, create a thriving culture, increase employee engagement, and improve productivity. Currently, the author resides in Arizona with her husband, David, and their two children, Jordan and Mary.
“This book is [my] account of life as a young African American girl growing up in a state where people who had Black skin like [me], seemed to be hated and despised – but were they?” writes Cosby. “[I] had a wonderful, strong, and close-knit family who loved and supported [me]. [I] lived in a happy, protected bubble for the first eight years of life until reality set in when [my] parents were met with resistance to living in an all-white Utah neighborhood. [I] struggled with isolation, self-esteem, and self-identify issues during [my] elementary school experience. As [I] began to be exposed to the Mormon faith further, [I] found [myself] confused with the kindness, sense of belonging, respect, and love that [I] was shown by [my] Mormon friends, in contrast to their Mormon teachings. Many more happy and protected bubbles would pop along the way in high school and college, including encountering one man’s fantasies of [my] Black body in white temple clothes. How did [I] endure the challenges [I] faced in Utah because of the skin [I] was born in and racist doctrine and teachings the Mormons believed in?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eileen Tucker Cosby’s new book is a powerful and compelling series that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow Eileen’s reflection of her life and experiences while growing up in Utah. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt othered or different from those around them, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon: A Black Girl's Journey to Belonging in 1960s and 70s Utah: The Power of Kindness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Eileen Tucker Cosby has been in business development, corporate marketing, and sales executive for over thirty years. She delivers transformative, dynamic, and engaging Kindness and Belonging keynotes, consulting, training, and master of ceremonies programs. Cosby works with organizations to improve morale, retain key employees, create a thriving culture, increase employee engagement, and improve productivity. Currently, the author resides in Arizona with her husband, David, and their two children, Jordan and Mary.
“This book is [my] account of life as a young African American girl growing up in a state where people who had Black skin like [me], seemed to be hated and despised – but were they?” writes Cosby. “[I] had a wonderful, strong, and close-knit family who loved and supported [me]. [I] lived in a happy, protected bubble for the first eight years of life until reality set in when [my] parents were met with resistance to living in an all-white Utah neighborhood. [I] struggled with isolation, self-esteem, and self-identify issues during [my] elementary school experience. As [I] began to be exposed to the Mormon faith further, [I] found [myself] confused with the kindness, sense of belonging, respect, and love that [I] was shown by [my] Mormon friends, in contrast to their Mormon teachings. Many more happy and protected bubbles would pop along the way in high school and college, including encountering one man’s fantasies of [my] Black body in white temple clothes. How did [I] endure the challenges [I] faced in Utah because of the skin [I] was born in and racist doctrine and teachings the Mormons believed in?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eileen Tucker Cosby’s new book is a powerful and compelling series that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow Eileen’s reflection of her life and experiences while growing up in Utah. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt othered or different from those around them, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon: A Black Girl's Journey to Belonging in 1960s and 70s Utah: The Power of Kindness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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