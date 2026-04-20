Author Eileen Tucker Cosby’s New Book “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon” Explores the Author's Experiences of Growing Up in Utah as a Black Girl

Recent release “Yes! There Are Black People in Utah No! I Am Not a Mormon: A Black Girl's Journey to Belonging in 1960s and 70s Utah: The Power of Kindness” from Covenant Books author Eileen Tucker Cosby is a compelling account of the author’s experiences as a Black girl growing up in Utah, documenting the kindness she encountered alongside the struggles she endured because of the color of her skin.