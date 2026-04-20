Author A. Lareina Bierley’s New Book, "Banjo," is a Heartfelt Story of an Injured Calf Who Was Rescued and Nursed Back to Health by the Author and Her Family
Recent release “Banjo” from Covenant Books author A. Lareina Bierley is a charming story that centers around an injured calf named Banjo, who was rescued by the author and her family after having his leg amputated. As Banjo grew up, he became a pet to the author’s family and helped to teach them joy, empathy, and humor with his many adventures.
Flemingsburg, KY, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A. Lareina Bierley, who holds a master’s degree in K–8 education with a minor in history, and three Rank 1’s in administration, has completed her new book, “Banjo”: a riveting story that centers around the true story of an injured calf who the author and her family helped to rescue and raise as a pet during her childhood.
Author A. Lareina Bierley has taught school for twenty-eight years and Sunday school for forty years. She enjoys writing nonfiction stories about her life growing up in Lewis County, Kentucky, as well as her life as a mother. The author and her husband of thirty-three years have three beautiful children, and some of Bierley’s favorite hobbies are writing, genealogy research, traveling, and storytelling.
“‘Banjo’ is a heartfelt and humorous story about an injured calf that was rescued and nursed back to health after having its hurt leg amputated,” writes Bierley. “The calf earned the name Banjo, and although he was involved in many hilarious events—such as pulling our television out of the living room window—God allowed him to live his life as a pet to my family. From Banjo, we learned joy, empathy, and humor: ‘What a wonderful way for my brothers and me to learn that a disability may make you different, but the heart of a being is what makes you lovable.’
“As a hardworking little farm girl, I was reluctant to share my life stories with my classmates, but ‘the things that I was so afraid to speak about due to my youthful insecurities now make me feel proud and intent to share.’ Just like my students, may you enjoy some of the adventures we had with our three-legged calf named Banjo.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, A. Lareina Bierley’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Banjo’s many adventures. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Bierley’s story to life, “Banjo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Banjo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play, and ReaderHouse.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author A. Lareina Bierley has taught school for twenty-eight years and Sunday school for forty years. She enjoys writing nonfiction stories about her life growing up in Lewis County, Kentucky, as well as her life as a mother. The author and her husband of thirty-three years have three beautiful children, and some of Bierley’s favorite hobbies are writing, genealogy research, traveling, and storytelling.
“‘Banjo’ is a heartfelt and humorous story about an injured calf that was rescued and nursed back to health after having its hurt leg amputated,” writes Bierley. “The calf earned the name Banjo, and although he was involved in many hilarious events—such as pulling our television out of the living room window—God allowed him to live his life as a pet to my family. From Banjo, we learned joy, empathy, and humor: ‘What a wonderful way for my brothers and me to learn that a disability may make you different, but the heart of a being is what makes you lovable.’
“As a hardworking little farm girl, I was reluctant to share my life stories with my classmates, but ‘the things that I was so afraid to speak about due to my youthful insecurities now make me feel proud and intent to share.’ Just like my students, may you enjoy some of the adventures we had with our three-legged calf named Banjo.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, A. Lareina Bierley’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Banjo’s many adventures. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Bierley’s story to life, “Banjo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Banjo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play, and ReaderHouse.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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