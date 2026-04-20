Author A. Lareina Bierley’s New Book, "Banjo," is a Heartfelt Story of an Injured Calf Who Was Rescued and Nursed Back to Health by the Author and Her Family

Recent release “Banjo” from Covenant Books author A. Lareina Bierley is a charming story that centers around an injured calf named Banjo, who was rescued by the author and her family after having his leg amputated. As Banjo grew up, he became a pet to the author’s family and helped to teach them joy, empathy, and humor with his many adventures.