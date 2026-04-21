Author Tom Thomas’s New Book, “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国),” is a Gripping Novel Inspired by True Events During the Author’s Travels in Mainland China
Recent release “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国)” from Covenant Books author Tom Thomas follows the author’s experiences while traveling to Mainland China to give a presentation to Chinese scientists. Blending fiction and nonfiction, the author soon finds himself as part of a covert mission by the US government to obtain chemical information and expose the Communist China worldview.
Cibolo, TX, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tom Thomas, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a BS and MS in chemistry, has completed his new book, “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国)”: a riveting novel that combines both fiction and nonfiction to deliver a thrilling tale of the author’s travels to Mainland China that quickly turned from an academic expedition into a covert mission from the US government.
Author Tom Thomas began his career as a chemist with the US Air Force in 1965 and spent thirty-five years working with them, traveling worldwide to perform special scientific tasks. His work as a scientist involved many areas of chemistry but also extended into engineering, nuclear science, human health effects, physics, weapon systems, and the study and handling of deadly chemical and physical agents. Retiring in 1998, he was encouraged by his senior pastor to become director of missions at their church, where he eventually led people on mission trips worldwide, retiring from that in 2006. It was then that Tom and his wife, Karin, developed an evangelistic ministry with the International Military.
“The scientist was getting ready to travel to Mainland China with the People to People group and present his scientific research paper to Chinese scientists,” writes Thomas. “Suddenly, he found himself also going as a US spy to obtain critical chemical information from China. He was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“The scientist travels to China, presents this paper multiple times, and obtains the critical scientific information that his country sent him to get, but he also meets his Chinese translator, a university student, and her husband. They expose the scientist to the Communist China worldview. He viewed it through his eyes and the robust US Christian worldview of his upbringing. There were stark contrasts. Our Western society and culture were drastically different from theirs.
“In 1989, China was starting to enter the modern world. The scientist saw modern ways, but he also saw the past, old ways of living life in China. He liked that. The scientist also found himself involved in the tension between Communist rule and those wanting a free and capitalistic society. The scientist walked among student protesters one Sunday afternoon in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
“After visiting other cities in China, he returned home safely, satisfied that the experience was a once-in-a-lifetime one. At home, several months later, he was horrified to see in his newspaper the accounts of the Tiananmen Square massacre of those protesting students by the Communist China military.
“This started the scientist on a quest to return to China to find his translator and her husband’s whereabouts. They had disappeared after the incident.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tom Thomas’s new book invites readers to follow along on the author’s incredible adventures to Mainland China, joining him as he visits fascinating places, meets unique people, and sees how people there live under the Communist regime. Expertly blending fiction and nonfiction, “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国)” is a thrilling spy adventure that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers can purchase “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Tom Thomas began his career as a chemist with the US Air Force in 1965 and spent thirty-five years working with them, traveling worldwide to perform special scientific tasks. His work as a scientist involved many areas of chemistry but also extended into engineering, nuclear science, human health effects, physics, weapon systems, and the study and handling of deadly chemical and physical agents. Retiring in 1998, he was encouraged by his senior pastor to become director of missions at their church, where he eventually led people on mission trips worldwide, retiring from that in 2006. It was then that Tom and his wife, Karin, developed an evangelistic ministry with the International Military.
“The scientist was getting ready to travel to Mainland China with the People to People group and present his scientific research paper to Chinese scientists,” writes Thomas. “Suddenly, he found himself also going as a US spy to obtain critical chemical information from China. He was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“The scientist travels to China, presents this paper multiple times, and obtains the critical scientific information that his country sent him to get, but he also meets his Chinese translator, a university student, and her husband. They expose the scientist to the Communist China worldview. He viewed it through his eyes and the robust US Christian worldview of his upbringing. There were stark contrasts. Our Western society and culture were drastically different from theirs.
“In 1989, China was starting to enter the modern world. The scientist saw modern ways, but he also saw the past, old ways of living life in China. He liked that. The scientist also found himself involved in the tension between Communist rule and those wanting a free and capitalistic society. The scientist walked among student protesters one Sunday afternoon in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
“After visiting other cities in China, he returned home safely, satisfied that the experience was a once-in-a-lifetime one. At home, several months later, he was horrified to see in his newspaper the accounts of the Tiananmen Square massacre of those protesting students by the Communist China military.
“This started the scientist on a quest to return to China to find his translator and her husband’s whereabouts. They had disappeared after the incident.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tom Thomas’s new book invites readers to follow along on the author’s incredible adventures to Mainland China, joining him as he visits fascinating places, meets unique people, and sees how people there live under the Communist regime. Expertly blending fiction and nonfiction, “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国)” is a thrilling spy adventure that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers can purchase “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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