Author Tom Thomas’s New Book, “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国),” is a Gripping Novel Inspired by True Events During the Author’s Travels in Mainland China

Recent release “The Scientist on Assignment to China (中国)” from Covenant Books author Tom Thomas follows the author’s experiences while traveling to Mainland China to give a presentation to Chinese scientists. Blending fiction and nonfiction, the author soon finds himself as part of a covert mission by the US government to obtain chemical information and expose the Communist China worldview.