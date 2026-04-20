Recent Release, "We Believe," from Covenant Books Author Phillip M. Graehl, is a Compelling Exploration of Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Plano, TX, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Phillip M. Graehl has completed a new book, "We Believe: Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints: A Christian Conversation” — an insightful examination of the doctrines and practices of the Church, presented in an attempt to bridge divides and foster understanding between disciples of Jesus Christ. The author grew up in a nonreligious household, but later in life felt a stirring to investigate his family's religious roots. Through diligent study and spiritual confirmation, Graehl came to know the divinity of Christ and the veracity of the Book of Mormon, leading to a profound transformation.
Graehl, a retired orthopedic surgeon, has woven his personal journey and revelations throughout the narrative. In "We Believe," readers will discover the inspiring story behind the author's conversion, as well as a comprehensive exploration of the history, beliefs, and purpose of the Latter-Day Saint faith. Graehl's work aims to illuminate long-held misconceptions and foster respectful dialogue between Christian traditions.
"As I studied the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, I was struck by the profound truths it espouses about the divinity of Christ and the eternal nature of the gospel," said author Phillip M. Graehl. "My hope is that this book will encourage thoughtful examination and open-minded discussion, so that we may all draw closer to our Savior."
Published by Covenant Books, Phillip M. Graehl's insightful work "We Believe" offers readers a captivating look at Latter-Day Saint theology, with the potential to inspire greater unity among followers of Christ. This compelling book is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of this vibrant Christian tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "We Believe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Graehl, a retired orthopedic surgeon, has woven his personal journey and revelations throughout the narrative. In "We Believe," readers will discover the inspiring story behind the author's conversion, as well as a comprehensive exploration of the history, beliefs, and purpose of the Latter-Day Saint faith. Graehl's work aims to illuminate long-held misconceptions and foster respectful dialogue between Christian traditions.
"As I studied the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, I was struck by the profound truths it espouses about the divinity of Christ and the eternal nature of the gospel," said author Phillip M. Graehl. "My hope is that this book will encourage thoughtful examination and open-minded discussion, so that we may all draw closer to our Savior."
Published by Covenant Books, Phillip M. Graehl's insightful work "We Believe" offers readers a captivating look at Latter-Day Saint theology, with the potential to inspire greater unity among followers of Christ. This compelling book is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of this vibrant Christian tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "We Believe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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